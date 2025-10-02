Menu
Search
Subscribe
Business & Economy

Sanusi: Banks should be compelled to publish data on loans to female-led businesses to encourage support

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Naija247news reports that Muhammadu Sanusi II, the Emir of Kano and former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has called for regulatory measures that would compel banks and financial institutions to publicly disclose the number of loans granted to women-led businesses.

Sanusi made the call on Thursday during the launch of the ‘Gender Equity and Social Inclusion (GESI) Roadmap for Investing in Nigeria (2025–2035)’ hosted by Impact Investors Foundation (IIF) in collaboration with PwC Nigeria at the third Gender Impact Investment Summit (GIIS).

According to Naija247news, Sanusi said transparency in loan disbursement data would push banks to reassess their internal lending practices and improve gender balance in financial inclusion.

“By regulation, banks and funds should be compelled to publish how many female-led businesses they have lent money to,” Sanusi stated. “Nobody’s forcing you to lend to women, but publish the figures. Let the world see your record.”

Naija247news gathered that Sanusi believes such mandatory disclosures would create peer pressure among banks and inspire competitive inclusion, ultimately promoting equitable access to capital for women entrepreneurs and people with disabilities.

Naija247news understands that Sanusi also shared insights into institutional reforms he led while at the CBN, noting that only four women had reached director-level positions in the bank’s first 50 years before his tenure.

“Two years into my tenure, I insisted on at least 30% female directors,” he recalled. “When no woman was promoted, I changed the eligibility rules and demanded a review of female candidates’ CVs. What I found were extremely qualified women hidden in obscurity.”

Sanusi revealed that many of those women, once elevated, excelled in roles traditionally dominated by men, such as risk management and banking supervision, with significant positive impact on the bank’s performance.

Speaking on the broader GESI agenda, Etemore Glover, CEO of IIF, described the roadmap as a blueprint for reshaping Nigeria’s investment landscape. “The scale of our targets shows deep commitment to a future where no one is left behind,” Glover said.

Ibukun Awosika, Vice Chair of GSG Impact, emphasized the roadmap’s focus on accountability, urging stakeholders to integrate GESI principles in every financial policy and investment decision.

According to Naija247news, the GESI Roadmap targets include mobilizing $8 billion in gender-inclusive capital, launching 40 inclusive financial products, and enacting 20 new regulatory instruments by 2035.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Nigeria now has second-highest number of poor people globally, says Yemi Kale
Next article
Atiku: I didn’t promise to step down for anybody — I said I’d support whoever gets ADC ticket
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247newshttp://Naija247news.com
Agnes Ekebuike is the Editor of Naija247news.com. A seasoned journalist with expertise in Business, Energy, Politics, and Entertainment, she is known for her in-depth reporting and insightful storytelling. Agnes is passionate about delivering news that informs, empowers, and sparks meaningful dialogue across Nigeria and beyond.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Atiku: I didn’t promise to step down for anybody — I said I’d support whoever gets ADC ticket

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Former Vice President and 2023 presidential hopeful Atiku Abubakar...

Nigeria now has second-highest number of poor people globally, says Yemi Kale

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Former Statistician-General of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS),...

“Naira Edges Up to ₦1,478/$1 as Ghana Cedi, Zambia Kwacha Weaken – FX Data Shows”

Naija247news Naija247news -
Abuja, Oct. 2, 2025 (Naija247news) — Nigeria’s naira is...

EU election mission seeks constitutional, judicial reforms ahead of 2027

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
The European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) has...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Atiku: I didn’t promise to step down for anybody — I said I’d support whoever gets ADC ticket

Top Stories 0
Former Vice President and 2023 presidential hopeful Atiku Abubakar...

Nigeria now has second-highest number of poor people globally, says Yemi Kale

Business & Economy 0
Former Statistician-General of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS),...

“Naira Edges Up to ₦1,478/$1 as Ghana Cedi, Zambia Kwacha Weaken – FX Data Shows”

Top Stories 0
Abuja, Oct. 2, 2025 (Naija247news) — Nigeria’s naira is...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria