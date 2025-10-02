Sanusi: Banks should be compelled to publish data on loans to female-led businesses to encourage support

Naija247news reports that Muhammadu Sanusi II, the Emir of Kano and former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has called for regulatory measures that would compel banks and financial institutions to publicly disclose the number of loans granted to women-led businesses.

Sanusi made the call on Thursday during the launch of the ‘Gender Equity and Social Inclusion (GESI) Roadmap for Investing in Nigeria (2025–2035)’ hosted by Impact Investors Foundation (IIF) in collaboration with PwC Nigeria at the third Gender Impact Investment Summit (GIIS).

According to Naija247news, Sanusi said transparency in loan disbursement data would push banks to reassess their internal lending practices and improve gender balance in financial inclusion.

“By regulation, banks and funds should be compelled to publish how many female-led businesses they have lent money to,” Sanusi stated. “Nobody’s forcing you to lend to women, but publish the figures. Let the world see your record.”

Naija247news gathered that Sanusi believes such mandatory disclosures would create peer pressure among banks and inspire competitive inclusion, ultimately promoting equitable access to capital for women entrepreneurs and people with disabilities.

Naija247news understands that Sanusi also shared insights into institutional reforms he led while at the CBN, noting that only four women had reached director-level positions in the bank’s first 50 years before his tenure.

“Two years into my tenure, I insisted on at least 30% female directors,” he recalled. “When no woman was promoted, I changed the eligibility rules and demanded a review of female candidates’ CVs. What I found were extremely qualified women hidden in obscurity.”

Sanusi revealed that many of those women, once elevated, excelled in roles traditionally dominated by men, such as risk management and banking supervision, with significant positive impact on the bank’s performance.

Speaking on the broader GESI agenda, Etemore Glover, CEO of IIF, described the roadmap as a blueprint for reshaping Nigeria’s investment landscape. “The scale of our targets shows deep commitment to a future where no one is left behind,” Glover said.

Ibukun Awosika, Vice Chair of GSG Impact, emphasized the roadmap’s focus on accountability, urging stakeholders to integrate GESI principles in every financial policy and investment decision.

According to Naija247news, the GESI Roadmap targets include mobilizing $8 billion in gender-inclusive capital, launching 40 inclusive financial products, and enacting 20 new regulatory instruments by 2035.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.