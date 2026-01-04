Salah Goals & Hakimi Return: Six Things from Afcon 2025’s Group Stage

Morocco, Jan. 3, 2026 (Naija247news) — With the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) group stage complete, fans and analysts have plenty to digest. From standout performances to surprising results, here are six key takeaways as the tournament heads into the knockout rounds.

1. Mohamed Salah Finds His Scoring Touch

Egypt’s talisman Mohamed Salah has made the difference for The Pharaohs, netting two crucial goals in the group stage. His 91st-minute winner against Zimbabwe and a precise penalty versus South Africa ensured Egypt’s safe passage, despite playing with ten men against the latter.

While Salah hasn’t hit his peak form yet, the Liverpool forward has already matched his best Afcon goal tally and remains a key threat heading into the last 16.

2. Achraf Hakimi Back in Action

Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi returned from a nearly two-month ankle layoff as a second-half substitute against Zambia. While still not at full fitness, his presence provides a huge boost to the hosts, who remain unbeaten in the group stage.

Coach Walid Regragui praised Hakimi’s impact behind the scenes but left questions over whether he can start in the high-intensity knockout games.

3. Algeria & Nigeria Impress

Both Algeria and Nigeria won all three group matches, asserting themselves as early favorites. Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez has been a standout performer, scoring three times to top the tournament’s goalscoring charts.

Other group winners include Morocco, Egypt, Senegal, and Ivory Coast, highlighting the strength of Africa’s top-ranked sides

4. Underdogs Make Headlines

While the big boys dominated, several lower-ranked teams have stolen the spotlight:

Mozambique , ranked 102nd globally, secured their first-ever Afcon win in 17 appearances, defeating Gabon to advance.

Tanzania , winless in 12 previous Afcon matches, progressed to the last 16 despite earning just two points.

Benin ended a 15-match wait for a regular-time win, setting up a last-16 clash with Egypt.

These teams demonstrate that upsets are still possible in the knockout stage.

5. Dark Horses to Watch

Teams like DR Congo, Mali, and Cameroon could disrupt the expected order. DR Congo face Algeria, Mali showed resilience by avoiding defeat against Morocco, and Cameroon boasts rising stars like Christian Kofane and Bryan Mbeumo.

Tunisia coach Sami Trabelsi hopes to replicate his 1996 final run, keeping the North Africans in the conversation despite a patchy group stage.

6. Afcon 2025: The Wettest Ever?

Rain has dominated Morocco 2025, with heavy downpours testing players and fans alike. TV cameras often caught shirts clinging to players as torrential rain soaked pitches.

Despite the conditions, stadiums and surfaces have held up impressively, thanks to Morocco’s major investment ahead of the 2030 Fifa World Cup. Attendance has varied, but the tournament’s infrastructure has earned praise from teams and officials.

With the last 16 starting, the stage is set for high drama. While favorites have largely held their ground, the performances of Salah, Hakimi, and the emerging underdogs remind fans that Afcon always delivers unpredictability, passion, and moments of magic.

