Sahara Group Targets 350,000 Barrels Per Day, Acquires Seven Rigs to Accelerate Upstream Expansion

Cape Town, South Africa — October 5, 2025

Sahara Group, one of Africa’s foremost energy and infrastructure conglomerates, has unveiled an ambitious plan to ramp up its upstream oil and gas production capacity to 350,000 barrels of oil per day (bbl/d) within the next five years. The expansion will be powered by fresh investments in rigs, infrastructure, and technology as part of a broader effort to strengthen Africa’s energy independence and sustainability.

The company’s upstream subsidiary, Asharami Energy, is leading the charge with the acquisition of seven new drilling and workover rigs, a move expected to accelerate exploration-to-production timelines, reduce downtime, and deepen Sahara’s competitiveness across the African energy value chain.

Speaking at a strategic investor engagement on the sidelines of the Africa Energy Week in Cape Town, Leste Aihevba, Chief Technical Officer of Asharami Energy, said Sahara’s strategy aligns with Africa’s collective ambition to achieve energy security and economic transformation through innovation, collaboration, and responsible resource development.

“The journey towards a secure and sustainable energy future for Africa cannot be travelled in silos,” Aihevba said. “Every refinery upgrade, every gas commercialisation project, every power reform and community wealth creation initiative must form part of a broader continental blueprint that drives shared prosperity.”

According to Aihevba, Sahara Group’s integrated investment model—spanning upstream, midstream, downstream, power, and infrastructure—is transforming the company’s footprint and enabling it to deliver competitive energy solutions that serve both local and global markets.

“We have expanded our reserves development and production capacity with the acquisition of seven rigs for both drilling and workover operations,” he explained. “This bold and strategic investment complements our drive to accelerate the pace from exploration to production, enhance local content participation, and ensure Africa efficiently develops the reserves that will power its growth and energy future.”

Aihevba disclosed that two of the seven new rigs have already arrived in Nigeria, with two more expected before the end of 2025. The rigs, managed by Arahas Global Oilfield Services—a Sahara Group company—will enhance field productivity, operational efficiency, and safety standards across Sahara’s assets.

He noted that one of the rigs, the state-of-the-art 2000 HP Land Rig “L-Buba,” has successfully spudded a gas development well in one of Sahara’s upstream fields, while another rig is being mobilized for oil development drilling. These rigs will form the backbone of Sahara’s plan to produce 350,000 barrels of oil and 1,000,000 MMscf of gas per day within the next five years.

“Our upstream operations are anchored on a shared prosperity model that recognises host communities and government as partners,” Aihevba added. “Together, we are building local capacity to become globally competitive in responsibly bringing energy to life.”

Beyond infrastructure, Sahara Group is investing heavily in human capital, cross-border partnerships, and technology localization to accelerate Africa’s participation in the global energy transition.

“By matching infrastructure investments with talent development, fostering partnerships, and adopting advanced technologies, we are making measurable contributions to Africa’s energy transition and ensuring no community is left behind,” Aihevba concluded.

As Sahara Group strengthens its position as a pan-African energy leader, the company’s upstream expansion marks a decisive step toward achieving regional energy independence, driving industrial growth, and promoting inclusive prosperity across the continent.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.