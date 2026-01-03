“Safety or Sentiment? The High Price of Sanwo-Olu’s War on Chaos”

In Lagos, the words “demolition” and “development” often go hand in hand. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has, over the years, earned a reputation as a governor who does not shy away from decisive, sometimes ruthless action—whether it is clearing illegal structures, enforcing urban regulations, or responding to tragedies like the Great Nigeria Insurance (GNI) fire. Recent developments at the GNI building, razed after a deadly inferno on December 24, have reignited debates about his style: is he Lagos’ “demolishing governor” or a leader showing the courage to prioritize public safety over sentiment?

Decisive Action in Times of Crisis

Following the fire, which claimed eight lives and left several others injured, Sanwo-Olu moved swiftly to restrict access to the site and ordered the demolition of the GNI building and surrounding structures. The governor stressed that emergency teams were still combing debris to ensure no one remained trapped, and that all commercial activity around the area must cease immediately.

“Following a full structural review, the GNI building will be demolished using the safest possible methods. Some surrounding buildings must also be removed. While these are difficult decisions, we must prioritize the safety of lives above all else,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Critics may call it heavy-handed, but the governor’s proactive stance is emblematic of a philosophy that Lagos must not compromise on safety and order. In a megacity where high-rise buildings coexist with informal markets and dense traffic, hesitation can cost lives. Sanwo-Olu’s style may appear “demolishing,” but it is preventive and protective.

The Broader Governance Philosophy

Sanwo-Olu’s interventions go beyond fires and emergencies. From evicting unsafe structures, streamlining urban planning, to modernizing key city arteries, his administration has consistently prioritized structural integrity and regulatory compliance. In a city grappling with population pressure, aging infrastructure, and recurring disasters, the willingness to act decisively—sometimes uncomfortably—is arguably a hallmark of effective leadership.

Some political observers suggest that this approach is not without political risk. A governor who demolishes buildings, even unsafe ones, often faces pushback from landlords, traders, and even political opponents. Yet, in every major incident, from floods to building collapses, Sanwo-Olu has aligned public safety with accountability, signaling that governance in Lagos demands courage, not consensus.

Balancing Safety, Development, and Compassion

The challenge, however, lies in balancing this “demolishing” approach with compassion and social support. In the wake of the GNI fire, families lost homes and livelihoods. While demolition ensures safety, it also raises questions about urban resilience and preparedness. Sanwo-Olu’s next test will be how the state supports victims, rebuilds lost commercial spaces, and mitigates future risks without paralyzing the informal economy that drives Lagos.

Is Lagos Safer Because of Sanwo-Olu?

Lagos’ residents are split. For some, he is a necessary force who confronts the city’s vulnerabilities head-on. For others, the frequent demolition of structures—sometimes controversial—paints a picture of a governor whose style is too rigid. Yet, in hindsight, when disasters strike, it is decisive action that saves lives, not rhetoric or delayed intervention.

The GNI tragedy serves as a stark reminder: leadership in Lagos is not merely about appearances or political popularity; it is about making tough calls that prioritize human life, even at the cost of temporary public displeasure. In this light, Sanwo-Olu’s “demolishing” reputation might just be Lagos’ most pragmatic safeguard.

In a city where waiting can cost lives, perhaps Nigeria has indeed found a governor unafraid to act. Whether history will label him the “best demolishing governor” depends not on the buildings he removes, but the lives he saves, the rules he enforces, and the order he imposes amidst chaos.

Ifeoluwa Okonkwo

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.