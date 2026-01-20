Sadio Mané Named AFCON 2025 MVP as Brahim Diaz Claims Golden Boot in Heartbreaking Final

Updated: Jan 20, 2026 Credibility: 85%

RABAT, Jan. 19, 2026 (Naija247news) – Senegal’s Sadio Mané was named Most Valuable Player of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), while Morocco’s Brahim Diaz won the Golden Boot in an emotional conclusion to the tournament at Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah on Sunday.

Diaz, Morocco’s standout performer throughout the tournament, scored five goals in five matches and had a chance to secure Morocco’s first-ever AFCON title in stoppage time. After a VAR-awarded penalty in the 90+24 minute, Diaz attempted a Panenka that was comfortably saved by Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, leaving him visibly distraught. Substituted in the 98th minute, Diaz ended the match in tears.

Despite the heartbreak, Diaz later collected the Golden Boot award, still emotional as he accepted the accolade. Words of encouragement from FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Moroccan Football Federation President Fouzi Lekjaa could not fully lift his spirits.

Senegal’s Mané, who scored the decisive goal in the 1-0 extra-time victory over Morocco, was named Player of the Tournament, marking what he confirmed to Canal+ as his final AFCON appearance.

Morocco’s Yassine Bounou was recognised as Goalkeeper of the Tournament, while the Moroccan team also received the Fair Play award.