SA Radio Presenter Arrested for Recruiting Men to Fight for Russia in Ukraine

A South African radio presenter, Nonkululeko Mantula, 39, was arrested alongside four men she allegedly recruited to join the Russian army in Ukraine, authorities confirmed on Monday. Mantula, a presenter with the state broadcaster SAFM, appeared in court as police expanded investigations into illegal foreign military enlistment.

Police said three of the men were detained at an airport while attempting to board a flight to Russia via the United Arab Emirates. Another man is believed to have already travelled to Russia after being recruited by Mantula. Authorities noted that joining another country’s army without government approval is illegal in South Africa. All five suspects were ordered to remain in custody until their bail hearing next week.

The investigation comes amid a separate probe involving Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, daughter of former President Jacob Zuma, who resigned last week as an MP for the MK Party. Zuma-Sambudla has been accused of deceiving 17 men into travelling to Russia under false pretences, promising them security training and job opportunities. According to reports, upon arrival, the men’s passports and clothes were confiscated, and they were allegedly forced to fight for a Russian mercenary group in eastern Ukraine.

The South African government confirmed receiving distress calls from the 17 men, who reported being unable to leave Russia. Officials are collaborating with international law enforcement agencies to repatriate them.

Russia has faced accusations of misleading foreign nationals with deceptive job offers, including recruiting women from South Africa and other African countries to work in drone factories through social media campaigns.

The South African government has urged citizens to exercise caution and avoid influencers promoting employment or study opportunities in Russia. Mantula’s arrest underscores the growing international concern over unlawful recruitment of foreign fighters amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

