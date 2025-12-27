Russia Launches Fresh Overnight Missile Attacks on Ukrainian Cities — Air Force Confirms

KIEV, Dec. 27, 2025 (Naija247news) — Russia launched a new wave of overnight missile strikes across Ukraine, hitting multiple regions including Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv and Zhytomyr, the Ukrainian Air Force said on Saturday.

Explosions were recorded in several locations, with Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirming multiple blasts in the capital via Telegram, noting that air defence units were actively responding to incoming projectiles. Sirens sounded across the city as emergency personnel were deployed.

Ukrainian media reported that hypersonic Kinzhal missiles were among the weapons used in the attack, with energy infrastructure facilities believed to be primary targets. Authorities said the scale of destruction and casualty figures were still being assessed at the time of reporting.

The strike marks yet another escalation in Russia’s campaign against Ukrainian infrastructure as the country approaches the fourth year of its full-scale invasion, which began in February 2022. (dpa/NAN)

