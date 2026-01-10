Russia Fires Oreshnik Hypersonic Missile, Sends Strategic Signal to West

Updated: Jan 10, 2026 Credibility: 85%

London, Jan. 9, 2026 (Naija247news) – President Vladimir Putin has launched an Oreshnik hypersonic missile in western Ukraine, marking the first test of the weapon since November 2024. The move is widely seen as a show of force aimed at intimidating Kyiv and sending a message to Europe and the United States amid ongoing talks to resolve the war.

The missile strike followed a challenging week for Moscow, which included the U.S. capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and the seizure of a Russian-flagged oil tanker in the North Atlantic. Meanwhile, Britain and France announced plans to deploy troops to Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire, prompting Russian officials to warn that foreign forces would be treated as combat targets.

Experts suggest the Oreshnik launch serves primarily as a signaling device rather than an act of physical destruction. Pavel Podvig, director of the Russian Nuclear Forces Project, said the missile likely carried inert or “dummy” warheads, as in its previous use in 2024. “It is probably a general signal of resolve to escalate. My guess is that it will be read this way by the West,” Podvig noted.

The missile reportedly struck a state enterprise near Lviv, about 60 km from the border with NATO member Poland. Western leaders swiftly condemned the strike, with Britain, France, and Germany calling it “escalatory and unacceptable,” while EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas described it as a warning to Europe and the U.S.

Russian analysts and military bloggers were skeptical of Moscow’s official justification that the missile was a retaliation for a recent drone attack on Putin’s residence in Novgorod, which Ukraine has denied. Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev compared the missile strike to an “anti-psychotic injection,” highlighting the psychological nature of the display.

Military observers note that the Oreshnik, capable of carrying both nuclear and conventional warheads, is being deployed selectively to maximize strategic messaging. Mick Ryan, an Australian military expert, called it “a psychological weapon – an instrument of cognitive war against Ukraine and the West – rather than a weapon of mass physical destruction.”

Prominent Russian war blogger Fighterbomber suggested the missile launch was intended as a rare demonstration of capability, estimating that such displays might occur only “two or three times a year.” He added, “The signals have been sent and they have been heard.”

The strike underscores Russia’s intent to assert its military relevance in a shifting global context, amid challenges in Ukraine, Venezuela, and increased Western pressure.