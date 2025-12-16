“Roger Lumbala: From Warlord to Politician to Convict”

For more than two decades, the ghosts of the Second Congo War have wandered unacknowledged through Africa’s political settlements, peace agreements, and diplomatic forums. They linger in mass graves across Ituri and North Kivu, in villages erased from maps, and in the silences of survivors who learned early that justice was not meant for them.

This week, those ghosts knocked — not on the doors of Kinshasa, Kampala, Kigali, or Addis Ababa — but on a courtroom in Paris.

A French court sentenced Roger Lumbala, a former Congolese rebel leader, cabinet minister, and parliamentarian, to 30 years in prison for complicity in crimes against humanity committed during the Second Congo War. The verdict, secured under the principle of universal jurisdiction, is historic. But it is also a devastating indictment — not only of one man, but of a continent and an international system that allowed Africa’s deadliest conflict to fade into negotiated amnesia.

Justice came from Paris because it never came from home.

A Warlord Rebranded as a Statesman

Lumbala’s trajectory is tragically familiar across post-conflict Africa. During the war, he led the Rally of Congolese Democrats and Nationalists (RCD-N), a rebel faction backed by Uganda. Under his leadership, the group allegedly carried out the infamous “Erase the Slate” campaign between 2002 and 2003 — a series of premeditated operations marked by torture, rape, sexual slavery, forced labour, summary executions, and systematic looting, targeting Nande and Bambuti communities.

Yet when the guns fell silent, Lumbala did not face prosecution. He faced promotion.

He became a minister in the DRC’s transitional government from 2003 to 2005. Later, he sat in parliament. This was not an aberration. It was policy. Across the Great Lakes region and beyond, peace was purchased by recycling warlords into power — a grim political alchemy that transformed perpetrators into “stakeholders” and victims into footnotes.

The logic was stability. The cost was justice.

This bargain has haunted the Democratic Republic of Congo ever since. By rewarding violence with legitimacy, the post-war order sent a clear message to armed groups: atrocities are negotiable, and accountability is optional. It is no coincidence that eastern Congo remains trapped in a cycle of rebellion, with groups like M23 re-emerging under different banners but with familiar tactics.

Lumbala’s later alleged support for M23, which prompted Kinshasa to issue an arrest warrant and forced him into exile in France, completes the circle. Impunity, once institutionalized, does not retire — it mutates.

Africa’s World War, the World’s Moral Blind Spot

Between 1998 and 2003, the Second Congo War involved nine African countries, dozens of militias, and resulted in an estimated two to five million deaths — from violence, starvation, disease, and displacement. By scale and complexity, it was Africa’s world war.

By memory and accountability, it barely exists.

There was no Nuremberg moment for Congo. No comprehensive truth commission with teeth. No regional reckoning proportionate to the suffering endured. Instead, the conflict was slowly repackaged as a “complex humanitarian emergency,” stripped of perpetrators, politics, and profit.

That erasure was convenient.

Because the war was never only about ethnicity or power. It was about minerals — coltan, gold, cassiterite — the building blocks of the modern global economy. Phones, laptops, electric vehicles, and military hardware all trace invisible supply lines back to Congolese soil soaked in blood.

Militias did not merely terrorize civilians; they used rape, forced labour, and village destruction as extraction tools. Violence was not chaos. It was business.

Yet while a handful of Congolese militia leaders eventually faced trial at the International Criminal Court, the broader architecture of exploitation — including regional sponsors and international beneficiaries — remained largely untouched. Justice was narrow, selective, and painfully slow.

Why Survivors Had to Travel to Europe to Be Heard

Perhaps the most searing aspect of the Lumbala case is not the sentence itself, but where it happened — and who had to make it happen.

Sixty-five survivors, witnesses, and experts testified before a French court. They crossed borders, languages, and decades of trauma to speak about crimes their own institutions had failed to acknowledge. Some said openly that they had waited years for anyone to listen.

They did not testify because France was familiar. They testified because Congo was silent.

This is the quiet scandal beneath the celebration. Universal jurisdiction is often criticized in Africa as neo-colonial or intrusive. But for survivors of Ituri and North Kivu, it became the last remaining door. When domestic courts are compromised, regional mechanisms weak, and international justice politicized, foreign courts become courts of last resort.

That reality should unsettle African leaders far more than it does.

Because every universal jurisdiction case is, at its core, a confession of failure — a sign that national systems did not protect their citizens, document their suffering, or prosecute those responsible.

Universal Jurisdiction Is Not the Problem — Impunity Is

The French verdict has already drawn familiar criticisms: Why Europe again? Why foreign judges? Why decades later?

The honest answer is uncomfortable but necessary: because African political systems chose forgetting over accountability.

Universal jurisdiction did not create Congo’s wounds. It merely refused to look away from them.

In fact, the Lumbala case demonstrates what is possible when survivor-centered documentation, civil society persistence, and independent courts converge. NGOs, including Trial International and the Clooney Foundation for Justice, supported witnesses, gathered evidence, and forced a reckoning that states avoided.

This was not vengeance. It was delayed dignity.

And it sends a warning far beyond Congo: exile is no longer immunity. The era when war criminals could quietly reinvent themselves in European capitals is closing — slowly, imperfectly, but unmistakably.

The Cost of Political Recycling

Africa’s post-conflict playbook has long privileged short-term calm over long-term justice. Power-sharing agreements absorb violent actors. Amnesty laws erase crimes in the name of unity. Victims are urged to “move on” without truth, reparations, or acknowledgment.

But violence unaccounted for does not disappear. It returns.

The instability in eastern Congo today is not disconnected from the bargains of yesterday. Nor is the distrust many African citizens feel toward their states. When governments protect perpetrators and ignore survivors, legitimacy erodes.

Lumbala’s conviction exposes the hollowness of those compromises. It asks an unavoidable question: what kind of peace is built on the silence of the raped, the displaced, and the buried?

Justice After Decades Still Matters

Some will argue that justice delayed is justice denied. That reopening old wounds threatens fragile stability.

Survivors tell a different story.

For them, silence was the wound. Being ignored was the violence that never ended. The verdict in Paris did not erase their suffering, but it affirmed that their lives mattered enough to be named, recorded, and believed.

That matters — morally, historically, and politically.

It matters because it challenges the culture of inevitability surrounding African conflicts. It matters because it reminds future perpetrators that time does not absolve crimes against humanity. And it matters because it restores, even partially, the dignity stolen by war.

A Reckoning Still Unfinished

The conviction of Roger Lumbala is not closure. It is an opening.

An opening to confront how Africa remembers — or refuses to remember — its deadliest conflicts. An opening to re-examine peace deals that trade justice for temporary calm. An opening to demand accountability not just from militias, but from the regional and international systems that profited from Congo’s devastation.

Justice came from Paris this time. But it should not always have to.

Until African states build institutions that prosecute their own criminals, honour their survivors, and confront the economic engines of war, foreign courtrooms will remain sites of moral rescue — and political embarrassment.

Africa’s world war deserved a reckoning equal to its scale. The Lumbala verdict is a fragment of that reckoning, long overdue.

The question now is whether the continent will continue to outsource its conscience — or finally reclaim it.

