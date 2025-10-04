Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara Sacks Cabinet After Supreme Court Judgment

Port Harcourt, Oct. 2, 2025 (Naija247news) — Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has dissolved his cabinet, sacking all commissioners and public officers serving under his administration with immediate effect.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Wednesday evening by his Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi, who said the decision followed the recent Supreme Court judgment that reset the political landscape in the oil-rich state.

Speaking earlier during a valedictory session held with his cabinet to mark Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversaryat the Government House, Fubara expressed gratitude to his appointees for their services and contributions over the last two years.

“Rivers State Governor, His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has thanked members of his cabinet for their services and contributions to the development of the State in the last two years,” the statement read in part.

Fubara used the occasion to emphasize the significance of Nigeria’s Independence, urging citizens to collaborate with President Bola Tinubu in building a peaceful, secure, and prosperous country.

He reiterated his commitment to serve Rivers people “with renewed vigour” and wished all Nigerians a happy Independence anniversary.

Fallout of Supreme Court ruling

The statement added that all commissioners and public officers affected by the Supreme Court ruling have been relieved of their duties immediately.

This development comes weeks after the exit of Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), who served as the state’s interim administrator following President Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers.

Upon assumption of office, Ibas had suspended commissioners, special advisers, and assistants loyal to Fubara, while also dissolving boards and suspending heads of parastatals. His departure on September 18 left uncertainty hanging over the fate of Fubara’s cabinet — until today’s sweeping announcement.

Political Implications

Analysts say the governor’s decision could reshape Rivers politics as Fubara regains control of his government machinery after months of turbulence. With the state being a strategic oil hub, the move may also influence national political alignments ahead of 2027.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.