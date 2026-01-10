Rivers State Crisis: Tinubu Moves to Quell Tensions as Fresh Impeachment Threatens Fubara

Updated: Jan 10, 2026 Credibility: 85%

By Naija247news Political Desk

Abuja/Port Harcourt, Jan. 9, 2026 — Fresh indications have emerged that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has stepped in to de-escalate the deepening political crisis in Rivers State, amid a renewed impeachment plot against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu.

Highly placed sources within the Presidency confirmed that Tinubu has summoned Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and former Rivers governor, for a crucial meeting over the escalating feud. The meeting, according to insiders, is expected to take place outside Nigeria, as the President is currently on an overseas trip.

Naija247news gathered that Governor Fubara also left the country on Thursday aboard a private jet, with plans to meet Tinubu in France, underscoring the gravity of the situation and the President’s determination to avert another breakdown of law and order in the oil-rich state.

Fresh Impeachment Plot Reignites Political Firestorm

The President’s intervention comes as pro-Wike lawmakers in the Rivers State House of Assembly initiated a fresh impeachment process against Fubara and his deputy.

During plenary on Thursday, presided over by Speaker Martins Amaewhule, the Majority Leader, Major Jack, formally read out notices of alleged gross misconduct against the governor. The accusations include:

Demolition of the Assembly complex

Extra-budgetary spending

Withholding statutory funds meant for the Assembly Service Commission

Alleged refusal to comply with Supreme Court rulings on legislative financial autonomy

Deputy Governor Odu was also accused of reckless and unconstitutional expenditure, obstructing legislative duties, and permitting unauthorised occupation of offices.

Amaewhule described the impeachment move as “necessary and in the interest of Rivers State,” accusing Fubara of undermining legislative authority by failing to present the 2026 budget. Lawmakers adjourned plenary till January 15, with notice expected to be served on the governor within seven days.

Echoes of 2025 Emergency Rule

The allegations mirror those that preceded Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State in March 2025, which led to the suspension of the governor and lawmakers for six months amid fears of widespread violence and disruptions to oil production.

Although Tinubu had earlier brokered a truce between Wike and Fubara after the emergency rule, relations quickly deteriorated once normal governance resumed. The feud has since intensified, with Wike openly declaring that Fubara would not secure a second term — even after defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Presidency Alarmed Over National Security Risks

A senior source close to the President told Naija247news that Tinubu views the impeachment push as a direct affront to national stability.

“The President understands the danger. Rivers is not just another state; it is strategic to Nigeria’s economy. Any action that risks pushing the Ijaw youth back to the creeks will have consequences for oil production and national security,” the source said.

Another insider warned that targeting the first Ijaw governor could reignite militancy in the Niger Delta, a scenario the Tinubu administration is determined to prevent.

Presidency officials confirmed that Tinubu is currently in France, with plans to proceed to Abu Dhabi, fuelling speculation that the anticipated meeting with Wike may take place in Dubai.

APC Leadership Uneasy Over Wike’s Moves

Within the APC, disquiet is growing. Senior party figures are reportedly unhappy that Wike — now a minister under an APC government — is allegedly destabilising an APC-aligned governor.

An APC national secretariat official told Naija247news that party leaders are planning to brief Tinubu upon his return, warning that Wike’s posture risks portraying the President as weak and undermining party cohesion.

“Even if Fubara is not contesting again, many believe he should be allowed to complete his tenure. This crisis is unnecessary and dangerous,” the official said.

Divided Opinions, Rising Stakes

While Wike’s allies deny any ministerial involvement in the impeachment process, critics argue that his actions and rhetoric continue to inflame tensions. Former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose added a dramatic note, saying only “prayers and fasting” could save Fubara from impeachment, urging the governor to adopt a conciliatory approach.

Meanwhile, Wike himself, speaking during a visit to Andoni Local Government Area, called for unity under what he described as a “Rainbow Coalition” in Rivers politics, while reaffirming loyalty to President Tinubu ahead of 2027.

A Fragile Calm, A Defining Test

As impeachment proceedings loom and elite negotiations shift offshore, Rivers State once again stands at a political crossroads. For President Tinubu, the crisis represents not just a local power struggle, but a defining test of leadership, authority, and Nigeria’s fragile political balance in a region vital to its economic survival.