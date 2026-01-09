“Rivers State Crisis: Nyesom Wike-Backed Allegations Against Governor Fubara and Deputy Odu”

Updated: Jan 9, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Port Harcourt, Rivers State – The political crisis in Rivers State escalated on Thursday, January 8, 2026, as the Rivers State House of Assembly commenced fresh impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubaraand Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu. Both officials were issued a seven-day notice to respond to allegations of gross misconduct.

This marks the third impeachment attempt against Fubara and Odu since taking office in 2023. Previous efforts in 2023 and 2025, largely influenced by political tensions with former Governor and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, were halted following presidential intervention.

Allegations Against Governor Fubara and Deputy Odu

The Assembly cited several grounds for the impeachment, including:

Reckless and unconstitutional expenditure of public funds Unconstitutional misappropriation of public funds Hindering the Rivers Assembly from performing its constitutional duties Illegal appointments of persons without proper screening by the House of Assembly Seizure of salaries and funds meant for Assembly members Seizure of salaries of the clerk of the Rivers House of Assembly, Emeka Amadi Refusal to implement constitutional provisions on financial autonomy of the legislature and judiciary Withholding of funds meant for the Rivers House of Assembly Service Commission and obstructing its activities

The move has already generated political debate, with some parties urging restraint and others calling for full constitutional enforcement to safeguard governance and public interest.