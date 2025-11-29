Rivers State a Safe Haven for Oil and Gas Investment, Says Gov. Fubara

PORT HARCOURT, Nov. 29, 2025 (Naija247news) – Governor Siminalayi Fubara has declared Rivers State a safe and strategic destination for oil and gas investment, reaffirming the state’s critical role in Nigeria’s hydrocarbon-driven economy.

Speaking at an oil and gas summit in Port Harcourt on Tuesday—represented by Dr. Benibo Anabraba, Secretary to the State Government—Fubara said the economic survival of Rivers State is inseparably tied to the growth and stability of the oil and gas sector.

He said the state government continues to collaborate with the Federal Government, security agencies and host communities to protect oil assets, curb vandalism, and ensure an enabling environment for investors.

“Our state is the centre of Nigeria’s hydrocarbon industry; its oil and gas resources generate over 40 per cent of the country’s revenue,” Fubara said. “Considering that the survival and economic development of the state are closely connected to the growth of the oil and gas industry, our government has continued to focus on safeguarding national oil and gas assets.”

Fubara added that Rivers remains home to numerous national and multinational operators—making it a natural hub for upstream, midstream and downstream investments. He assured investors of continued government support, regulatory stability and improved security.

Earlier, Mr. Emeka Ugwu-Ozu, Founder of the Nigeria and Entrepreneurship Summit and Honours Foundation, said the summit offers a platform for industry stakeholders to exchange ideas, strengthen collaboration, and align local practices with global standards.

He noted that the roundtable discussions aim to equip domestic oil and gas players with strategies that promote sustainability, competitiveness and long-term sectoral growth.

