Rivers SSG Anabraba Quits PDP in Surprise Political Shift

Published: Jan 5, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

Political tension has heightened in Rivers State following the resignation of the Secretary to the State Government, Benibo Anabraba, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). His decision, which came to light on Monday, has triggered fresh speculation about shifting political alliances in the oil-rich state.

Naija247News gathered that Anabraba formally communicated his resignation in a letter dated January 5, 2026, addressed to the PDP Chairman of Ward 1 in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area. In the brief correspondence, he described his exit from the party as a “personal decision,” without elaborating on the motivations or disagreements that may have influenced his move.

Although he refrained from offering detailed reasons, Naija247News understands that his departure may be linked to recent political realignments and leadership tussles that have rocked the PDP both at the state and national levels. The development is expected to further reshape the political dynamics within Rivers State, where party loyalties continue to shift ahead of future electoral contests.

In his letter, Anabraba expressed gratitude to the PDP for what he termed “political leverage gained from the party during the period of my membership.” His acknowledgment reflects a cordial, if strategic, disengagement rather than a confrontational breakup. However, the broader implications of his resignation have already become a subject of intense public interest.

Naija247News reports that while Anabraba has not publicly declared his next political direction, multiple political sources indicate that he is widely expected to align with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Such a move would strengthen the APC’s presence in Rivers State and potentially influence administrative cooperation within the state government.

Observers note that Anabraba’s resignation comes at a time when the PDP is battling internal crises, with party leaders nationwide working to manage defections, factional disputes, and reconciliation efforts. Naija247News gathered that his departure may inspire similar moves among senior political figures who are weighing strategic repositioning.

For now, residents and analysts alike are watching closely as the Rivers political landscape continues to evolve. Naija247News understands that further announcements may follow in the coming days as Anabraba formally maps out his next steps.

The development marks yet another chapter in the fluid and often unpredictable nature of Nigerian politics, where alliances frequently shift in response to both local and national power equations.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.