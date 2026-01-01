Rivers Political Crisis: Wike Accuses Fubara of Breaching Tinubu-Brokered Agreement

Tai, Rivers State, Jan. 1, 2026 (Naija247news) – The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has accused Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara of reneging on an agreement mediated by President Bola Tinubu, aimed at resolving the prolonged political crisis in the state.

Wike made the allegation on Wednesday during a visit to Tai Local Government Area, where he thanked residents for their support and promised to soon reveal the details of the agreement reached before the President.

The agreement was originally brokered during a closed-door meeting convened by President Tinubu at the State House in Abuja in June 2025, involving Wike and Fubara. The talks were intended to end a protracted power struggle that had led to a state of emergency, the suspension of the governor, and the removal of members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

While both leaders initially pledged to cooperate for peace, neither disclosed the specific terms of the agreement. Wike, however, said the governor had failed to honor parts of what was agreed.

“After agreeing on something, you renege. And you think you are a smart politician? You are clever by half,” Wike said. “Very soon, we will let Rivers people know what we agreed before Mr President. This agreement was not done anywhere; it was done before the President. If you can renege on what we agreed before, Mr President, then who are we?”

The minister renewed his earlier warning about the political future of the governor, insisting that his supporters are ready to “correct the mistake” of the 2023 election.

“We are battle-ready. We were the original mandate people. Don’t deal with people who cannot keep to agreements. And they tell you it’s politics; politics will not work here again. If they like, let them keep all the money, whether they have N600bn or not. We have defeated people with money before, and we will still defeat people with money. What matters is the people; it’s not money,” Wike emphasized.

During his visit, Wike also commended the people of Tai for their loyalty to President Tinubu during the 2023 presidential election. He said their support had translated into tangible benefits, including key infrastructure development, appointments, and the siting of the Federal University of Environment in the area.

The minister’s statements come amid heightened political tension in Rivers State, where local factions continue to grapple with unresolved disputes, party rivalries, and the aftermath of the state of emergency.

Wike’s remarks signal a continuation of political maneuvering ahead of upcoming elections, with the minister positioning himself and his supporters as the custodians of the original mandate in Rivers.

