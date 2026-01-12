Rivers Political Crisis: Lawmakers Allege Plot to Stop Impeachment, Wike Reaffirms Grip on State Politics

Updated: Jan 12, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Port Harcourt, Jan. 11, 2026 (Naija247news) — Rivers State lawmakers have alleged that elements linked to the executive arm of government attempted to obtain a court order aimed at halting the impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu.

In a statement on Sunday, Dr. Enemi George, Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Petitions and Complaints, said the alleged plot involved securing an ex parte order from a Rivers State High Court operating outside Port Harcourt.

The Rivers State House of Assembly, led by Speaker Martins Amaewhule, last Thursday commenced impeachment proceedings against the governor and his deputy, citing gross misconduct, including extra-budgetary spending exceeding N800 billion, demolition of the Assembly complex, and defiance of Supreme Court rulings. Notices were to be served within seven days.

“The alleged attempt to stop the Assembly from performing its constitutional duties is dead on arrival,” George said, warning that such actions contravened Sections 272(3) and 188(10) of the 1999 Constitution and judicial precedents.

Meanwhile, former governor and current FCT Minister Nyesom Wike wrapped up his tour of Rivers’ 23 local government areas with a visit to Obio/Akpor, reaffirming his political influence in the state. Addressing party leaders, traditional rulers, women, and youths, Wike stressed that political power is earned through strength and strategic action.

“There is no sentiment; politics is about interest — the interest of your people. Power is not given; we struggle for it. For Obio/Akpor, we have the power to dictate who becomes governor,” Wike said, emphasizing that decisions on leadership rest with the President and not critics.

Local government chairman Gift Worlu praised Wike for his leadership, noting his contributions as chairman, chief of staff, governor, and minister. Amaewhule also reaffirmed the Assembly’s support for Wike and President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Speculation is growing over a possible intervention by President Tinubu in the Rivers political crisis. Wike returned to Abuja on Sunday, reportedly to meet with the President upon his arrival from abroad.

The development underscores the deepening political tensions in Rivers State as lawmakers, the executive, and local stakeholders prepare for the next phase in the state’s protracted leadership struggle.