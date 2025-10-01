Rivers Local Government Workers Suspend Strike After Governor Fubara’s Intervention

Port Harcourt, Nigeria (Naija247news) – Local government workers across Rivers State have suspended a planned strike following decisive mediation by Governor Siminalayi Fubara, averting potential disruption to public services across the state.

The industrial action, initially scheduled to commence at midnight on Tuesday, was called off after a closed-door meeting at the Government House in Port Harcourt involving key stakeholders.

Origins of the Dispute

The dispute that triggered the strike originated in Emohua Local Government Area, where the recently re-elected Council Chairman, Chidi Lloyd, reportedly withheld salaries from some staff, citing incomplete verification processes.

The disagreement escalated earlier into public protests along the Emohua axis of the East–West Road, drawing attention to persistent challenges in local government employment management and staff remuneration.

High-Level Intervention and Outcomes

The closed-door meeting convened by Governor Fubara brought together:

Leadership of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE)

Members of the Rivers State Local Government Service Commission

Chairman of Emohua LGA, Chidi Lloyd

While detailed outcomes were not immediately disclosed, participants confirmed that an understanding was reached, prompting the immediate suspension of the strike.

Speaking to journalists, NULGE State President Clifford Paul said:

“We have resolved. His Excellency has directed that this matter will be handled harmoniously. On behalf of the State Administrative Council of NULGE, I am calling on all branch chairmen and officers to end the strike.”

Israel Amadi, Chairman of the Rivers State Civil Service Commission, described the discussions as productive:

“It was a very fruitful deliberation. The Governor has given clear directives, and we are confident that the resolutions will be implemented.”

Chidi Lloyd, Emohua LGA Chairman, commended the Governor for his transparent handling of the matter, adding that the focus was on fairness and accountability rather than personal grievances.

Significance for Rivers State

The suspension of the strike underscores Governor Fubara’s proactive approach to labour relations and the importance of timely intervention in averting public sector disruptions. Analysts note that the resolution not only safeguards essential services but also reinforces confidence in the state’s governance structures.

By addressing disputes at the local government level swiftly and collaboratively, Rivers State sets a precedent for harmonious industrial relations and staff welfare management.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.