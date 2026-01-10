Rivers Impeachment: Lawmakers Dismiss Suspension Claims as Deliberate Misinformation

Updated: Jan 10, 2026 Credibility: 85%

By Naija247news Political Desk

Port Harcourt, Jan. — The political crisis in Rivers State escalated on Thursday as 26 members of the State House of Assembly insisted that impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu, remain firmly on course, even as the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) moved to halt the plot through high-level mediation.

The lawmakers dismissed speculation that the impeachment process had been suspended, describing such claims as deliberate misinformation aimed at discrediting the Assembly.

Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Petitions and Complaints, Enemi Alabo George, said the constitutional process had reached an advanced stage.

“The impeachment process is fully on course in line with Section 188 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended). The notices of allegations of gross misconduct against the Governor and Deputy Governor have been forwarded to them by the Speaker. We now await their responses,” George said.

He accused unnamed actors of spreading false narratives to create disaffection between the legislature and the public, insisting the lawmakers would not be intimidated or distracted.

PANDEF Steps In, Sets Up Reconciliation Committee

In response to the renewed impeachment threat, PANDEF activated a seven-member high-powered reconciliation committee to broker peace between the executive and the legislature and prevent a breakdown of law and order.

The committee is chaired by former Attorney-General of the Federation, Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN), with members including former governors, ministers, security chiefs, and senior legal practitioners.

PANDEF warned that Rivers State’s strategic importance to Nigeria’s economic stability—particularly oil production—made de-escalation imperative.

“All parties must sheathe the sword and embrace dialogue, tolerance, and political equanimity in the interest of peace, development, and the welfare of the people,” PANDEF said.

The group commended President Bola Tinubu and other national leaders for previous peace efforts and urged full cooperation with the reconciliation committee.

INC, Political Allies Reject Impeachment

The Ijaw National Congress (INC) strongly condemned the impeachment move, describing it as a dangerous political vendetta and a threat to democracy in the Niger Delta.

INC President Prof. Benjamin Okaba said the crisis was not an Ijaw issue but a national democratic test.

“This is the third impeachment attempt since 2023. Governance issues must be resolved through lawful processes, not weaponised impeachment,” Okaba said.

He called on President Tinubu to act decisively as a neutral arbiter and warned that instability in Rivers could have grave economic consequences.

Similarly, Fubara’s political family, the Supreme Council for Sim (SCS), declared the impeachment process illegal, arguing that budget-related allegations lacked constitutional merit.

“This is dangerous politics being played with the destiny of Rivers people,” said SCS leader Amb. Oji Ngofa.

Wike, Fayose Weigh In as Tensions Rise

Former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose, an ally of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, said only “fasting and prayers” could save Fubara from impeachment, accusing the governor of reneging on agreements reached with Wike.

Meanwhile, Wike continued his “thank-you tour” of Rivers communities, calling for unity and urging support for President Tinubu ahead of 2027.

“What we have in Rivers is a Rainbow Coalition under the Renewed Hope Family,” Wike said, insisting that unity—not confrontation—would deliver development.

However, Deputy Chief Whip of the Assembly Ofiks Kagbang declared that only Wike’s political structure could deliver Rivers State for Tinubu in 2027, further sharpening political fault lines.

Allegations Against Governor, Deputy

The Assembly accused Governor Fubara of:

Authorising withdrawals from the Consolidated Revenue Fund without legislative appropriation

Approving extra-budgetary expenditures allegedly totaling over ₦9 billion

Awarding contracts without Assembly approval

Violating Sections 120 and 122 of the Constitution

Deputy Governor Odu was accused of reckless spending, obstructing legislative duties, and bypassing constitutional processes.

Both officials have seven days to respond to the allegations. Governor Fubara is currently out of the country and has yet to issue an official response.

Outlook

With impeachment proceedings advancing, mediation efforts intensifying, and political rhetoric escalating, Rivers State stands at a critical crossroads—one that could redefine power dynamics in the Niger Delta and test the federal government’s crisis-management resolve.