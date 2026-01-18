Rivers High Court Halts Fubara Impeachment, Issues Interim Injunction Against Assembly

Updated: Jan 18, 2026 Credibility: 85%

ASO ROCK, F.C.T Abuja, Nigeria, Jan. 17, 2026 (Naija247news) – A Rivers State High Court sitting in Oyigbo Local Government Area has intervened in the deepening political crisis in the state, issuing an interim injunction that temporarily halts further action on the impeachment process against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Nma-Odu.

In a ruling delivered in Port Harcourt, the court restrained the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule, alongside 32 other defendants—including the Clerk of the House and the Chief Judge of Rivers State—from taking any steps to advance the impeachment proceedings.

The order specifically barred the Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Simeon Chibuzor-Amadi, from receiving, forwarding, considering, or acting on any impeachment-related request, resolution, or document from the Assembly for the purpose of constituting an investigative panel, pending the determination of the suit.

The injunction is to subsist for seven days.

Court Orders Substituted Service

The interim order was granted by Justice Florence Fiberesima after hearing two motions ex parte filed separately by Governor Fubara and his deputy.

In the suits, marked OYHC/7/CS/2026 and OYHC/6/CS/2026, the court also granted leave for the originating processes and interim orders to be served on the first to 31st defendants through substituted service, by pasting the documents at the gate of the Rivers State House of Assembly quarters.

The court further directed that the Chief Judge, listed as the 32nd defendant, be served through any judicial staff member at his chambers within the judiciary premises.

Justice Fiberesima adjourned the matter to January 23, 2026, for the hearing of the motion on notice.

⸻

Assembly Had Moved to Constitute Panel

The court action follows a resolution passed on Friday, January 16, in which the Rivers State House of Assembly formally called on the Chief Judge to set up a panel to investigate alleged gross misconduct against Governor Fubara and his deputy.

At a press briefing in Port Harcourt, lawmakers accused the governor of blackmail, constitutional violations, and intimidation of the legislature, insisting that impeachment proceedings would continue.

Deputy Speaker Dumle Maol told journalists that Governor Fubara no longer enjoyed the trust required to resolve the state’s political crisis.

Lawmakers Thank Tinubu, Seek Reconvening of House

The lawmakers maintained that they had been left with no alternative but to invoke their constitutional powers, while also expressing gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for intervening in the crisis.

They further called on Speaker Amaewhule to reconvene the House as political tensions continue to escalate across the oil-rich state.

The impeachment move against Fubara and Odu, initiated weeks ago, has sharply divided Rivers State’s political establishment, shifting the battle from the legislative chamber to the courtroom.