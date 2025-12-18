Rivers Governor Siminalayi Fubara Visits APC National Headquarters After Defection

The newly defected Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, on Wednesday night paid an unscheduled visit to the national headquarters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Fubara arrived at the party secretariat at about 6:50 p.m., where he was received by APC National Secretary Senator Ajibola Basiru, National Welfare Secretary Hon. Donatus Nwapa, and Deputy National Organising Secretary Nze Chidi Duru.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN), was also present to welcome the governor.

Dressed in a white kaftan and red cap, Fubara told the National Secretary that although he was expected at the Progressive Governors’ meeting, he felt it necessary to visit the party headquarters first.

He was subsequently ushered into the office of the National Secretary, where they held a closed-door meeting.

Further details are expected as discussions progress.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.