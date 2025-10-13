Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories

Rivers Governor Fubara Prepares New List of Commissioner Nominees, Retains Eight Existing Commissioners

By: Ifeoluwa Okonkwo

Date:

Port Harcourt — Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, is preparing to submit a new list of commissioner nominees to the State House of Assembly as part of efforts to fully reconstitute his cabinet following the end of the six-month emergency rule in the state.

The move comes after the Supreme Court recognised Martin Amaewhule as the authentic Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, paving the way for the resumption of full executive functions in the state. Following this, Governor Fubara had earlier announced the dissolution of his cabinet.

A reliable source within the Government House, who requested anonymity for lack of authorisation to speak publicly, confirmed to The PUNCH on Sunday that eight commissioners would be retained. The retained commissioners include:

  • Dr Adaeze Oreh (Health)

  • Charles Amadi (Chieftaincy Affairs)

  • Christopher Green (Sports)

  • Joe Johnson (Information and Communications)

  • Chisom Gbali (Youth Development)

  • Victor Kii (Agriculture)

  • Dr Roseline Uranta (Women Affairs)

  • Nwafor Maximus (Energy and Natural Resources)

The source noted that a minor reshuffle might occur, with some commissioners reassigned to other ministries. “The governor told them himself that there will be a reshuffle and asked them to prepare,” the source said. “The only confirmed portfolio for now is the Commissioner for Health, Dr Adaeze Oreh, who has proven to be one of the best health commissioners so far.”

When asked about the timeline for submitting the new list of nominees to the Assembly, the source said the process would begin “very soon,” adding that Governor Fubara intends to fully constitute his cabinet.

The source further explained that the peace deal reached between the governor and the Assembly may see some loyalists of former FCT Minister Nyesom Wike accommodated in the new cabinet to ensure inclusiveness and sustain the current peace in the state.

Speaking on the recent meeting convened by Rivers elders, which included Wike and members of the state legislature, the source emphasised that Governor Fubara remains firmly in control. “Governor Fubara is the elected leader of Rivers State and knows what is best for the state. Even those affected by the Supreme Court judgment have accepted the reality on the ground and are now on the same page with him,” the source said.

The source concluded, “What is important is that peace has returned to Rivers State. In the next couple of weeks, many positive developments will begin to unfold for the good of the state.”

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
“I Will Testify for Nnamdi Kanu” — Uwazuruike Offers to Appear in Court as Defence Witness
Next article
Cross River Governor Otu Launches Subsidised Mini Tractors to Boost Mechanised Farming
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo is a dedicated News Content Editor at Naija247news, bringing over five years of experience in news writing and editorial work. A graduate of the University of Abia State, Ifeoluwa specializes in curating and refining impactful news stories that resonate with readers. Her expertise lies in delivering accurate, timely, and engaging content across diverse topics, contributing to the platform’s reputation for excellence in journalism. Through her leadership, she ensures high editorial standards and an unwavering commitment to journalistic integrity.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Ekiti Government Cancels N1.8bn Road Contract, Boosts Water and Health Projects

Samuel Gbenga Salau Samuel Gbenga Salau -
The Ekiti State Government has terminated the N1.8 billion...

“We Are Renewing Our Appeal for October 10 as Ken Saro-Wiwa Day” — Ogoni leaders

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Ogoni leaders, environmental activists, and community advocates have renewed...

“The State Has Not Drawn a Single Kobo from the Loan” — Abia Chief Liaison Officer Slams Deputy Speaker Kalu

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
ABIA — The political rift between Abia State Governor...

NAFDAC Stresses Clinical Trials as Key to Full Approval of Herbal Medicines

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Ekiti Government Cancels N1.8bn Road Contract, Boosts Water and Health Projects

State Politics (Lagos, Kano, Rivers, Oyo, etc.) 0
The Ekiti State Government has terminated the N1.8 billion...

“We Are Renewing Our Appeal for October 10 as Ken Saro-Wiwa Day” — Ogoni leaders

National Politics 0
Ogoni leaders, environmental activists, and community advocates have renewed...

“The State Has Not Drawn a Single Kobo from the Loan” — Abia Chief Liaison Officer Slams Deputy Speaker Kalu

State Politics (Lagos, Kano, Rivers, Oyo, etc.) 0
ABIA — The political rift between Abia State Governor...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria