Rivers Governor Fubara Prepares New List of Commissioner Nominees, Retains Eight Existing Commissioners

Port Harcourt — Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, is preparing to submit a new list of commissioner nominees to the State House of Assembly as part of efforts to fully reconstitute his cabinet following the end of the six-month emergency rule in the state.

The move comes after the Supreme Court recognised Martin Amaewhule as the authentic Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, paving the way for the resumption of full executive functions in the state. Following this, Governor Fubara had earlier announced the dissolution of his cabinet.

A reliable source within the Government House, who requested anonymity for lack of authorisation to speak publicly, confirmed to The PUNCH on Sunday that eight commissioners would be retained. The retained commissioners include:

Dr Adaeze Oreh (Health)

Charles Amadi (Chieftaincy Affairs)

Christopher Green (Sports)

Joe Johnson (Information and Communications)

Chisom Gbali (Youth Development)

Victor Kii (Agriculture)

Dr Roseline Uranta (Women Affairs)

Nwafor Maximus (Energy and Natural Resources)

The source noted that a minor reshuffle might occur, with some commissioners reassigned to other ministries. “The governor told them himself that there will be a reshuffle and asked them to prepare,” the source said. “The only confirmed portfolio for now is the Commissioner for Health, Dr Adaeze Oreh, who has proven to be one of the best health commissioners so far.”

When asked about the timeline for submitting the new list of nominees to the Assembly, the source said the process would begin “very soon,” adding that Governor Fubara intends to fully constitute his cabinet.

The source further explained that the peace deal reached between the governor and the Assembly may see some loyalists of former FCT Minister Nyesom Wike accommodated in the new cabinet to ensure inclusiveness and sustain the current peace in the state.

Speaking on the recent meeting convened by Rivers elders, which included Wike and members of the state legislature, the source emphasised that Governor Fubara remains firmly in control. “Governor Fubara is the elected leader of Rivers State and knows what is best for the state. Even those affected by the Supreme Court judgment have accepted the reality on the ground and are now on the same page with him,” the source said.

The source concluded, “What is important is that peace has returned to Rivers State. In the next couple of weeks, many positive developments will begin to unfold for the good of the state.”

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.