Rivers Governor Fubara Approves Recall and Revalidation of 1,000 Teachers Amid Assembly Pressure

By Naija247news Desk | December 3, 2025 – Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has approved the immediate recall and revalidation of 1,000 teachers employed in 2023, responding to mounting pressure from the State House of Assembly over the deteriorating state of public schools.

The Assembly, led by Martins Amaewhule, had expressed strong displeasure during its plenary session penultimate Thursday over the condition of primary and secondary schools across the state. While Governor Fubara initially defended his administration on Monday, noting that the decay in public schools did not originate under his watch, he reversed course the following day.

The directive was communicated in a public announcement signed by Sam Ogeh, Chairman of the Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board (RSUBEB).

The notice stated:

“In fulfillment of his promise to bridge the manpower gap in public schools across Rivers State, His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS, has approved the appointment of new teachers across the state. As part of this initiative, His Excellency has directed the revalidation of the 1,000 teachers recruited in 2023.”

To complete the recall, all affected teachers are required to report to RSUBEB for the revalidation exercise, presenting their original appointment and posting letters.

The move represents a significant step by the Fubara administration to address both manpower shortages and broader infrastructure challenges in the state’s education sector, following the Assembly’s vocal criticism.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.