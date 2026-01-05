Rivers Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu Joins APC Following Governor Fubara’s Defection

Published: Jan 5, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

Port Harcourt, Jan. 4, 2026 – In a significant political development in Rivers State, Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu has officially registered as a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), reinforcing the party’s growing influence in the oil-rich state.

Odu completed her registration at her polling unit in Akabuka, located within the Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local government area. After formalities, she joined party supporters in singing “On Your Mandate We Shall Stand,” a song closely associated with President Bola Tinubu and the APC’s campaign messaging, signaling her alignment with the ruling party’s vision.

Her move comes on the heels of Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s defection from the opposition to the APC. Fubara’s switch, confirmed after a private meeting with President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, shifted the political balance in Rivers State, a strategic stronghold in the Niger Delta.

Tony Okocha, the APC chairman in Rivers State, presided over Fubara’s registration under directives from the party’s national secretariat. Subsequently, APC national chairman Nentawe Yilwatda appointed Fubara as the party leader in Rivers State, consolidating the APC’s control over the state’s party machinery.

Political analysts describe Odu’s defection as a continuation of the APC’s strategic consolidation ahead of upcoming elections, noting that senior officials switching allegiance often signal broader shifts in local political alliances.

The APC has steadily expanded its footprint in the Niger Delta in recent years, with Rivers State emerging as a key focus given its economic importance and electoral weight. Observers say the alignment of both the governor and deputy governor under a single party is likely to strengthen governance coordination and enhance party influence across the state’s constituencies.

As of now, both Fubara and Odu are expected to participate actively in APC-led initiatives aimed at strengthening grassroots engagement and preparing the party’s machinery for forthcoming electoral contests.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.