Rivers Crisis: LP Chair Calls for Calm, Urges Lawmakers to Drop Fubara Impeachment Bid

Updated: Jan 16, 2026 Credibility: 85%

The Chairperson of the Labour Party (LP) in Rivers State, Hilda Dokubo, has appealed to political actors and stakeholders to shelve the ongoing impeachment process against Governor Siminalayi Fubara in the interest of peace, stability, and development in the oil-rich state.

Dokubo made the call on Thursday in Port Harcourt while speaking to journalists after an Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) stakeholders’ meeting. She described the impeachment notice recently served on Governor Fubara as a needless distraction capable of plunging Rivers State back into political turmoil just as it is emerging from a prolonged period of instability.

Naija247News gathered that Rivers State recently endured about six months of emergency rule marked by political tension, economic hardship, and stalled development projects. According to Dokubo, the state should now be focused on rebuilding institutions and restoring public confidence rather than reopening political wounds.

“I am disturbed and disappointed because Rivers is being dragged back into turmoil just as it is emerging from months of instability,” she said. “The only person who serves a governor an impeachment notice is someone who believes he is above the state.”

Naija247News understands that the LP chair stressed that governance should take precedence over personal ambition, warning that continuous political battles could endanger the safety and livelihoods of ordinary citizens. She described peace as non-negotiable, noting that insecurity and instability affect every aspect of daily life.

“This is our only home. If there is no peace here, we cannot sleep, work, or keep our children safe. Nobody wants that,” Dokubo said, urging all political actors to reflect on the broader consequences of their actions.

She commended four members of the Rivers State House of Assembly who reportedly reconsidered their support for the impeachment move, describing their decision as a step in the right direction. Dokubo encouraged other lawmakers to emulate what she called an act of patriotism and responsibility.

Naija247News gathered that Dokubo also warned against what she termed “political solutions” that merely paper over deep-rooted issues while creating even greater problems in the long run. She advocated dialogue, restraint, and inclusive engagement as the only sustainable path to lasting peace in the state.

“Let us live in peace. Let Governor Fubara do his work and complete it, now that we are beginning to see governance,” she added.

The impeachment notice against Governor Fubara has heightened political tension in Rivers State, drawing reactions from political parties, civil society groups, and community leaders. As the debate continues, Naija247News understands that many residents are increasingly concerned about the possibility of renewed instability and its implications for development and security.

Dokubo’s appeal adds to growing calls for calm, as stakeholders urge political leaders to prioritise the collective interest of Rivers people over partisan rivalry.