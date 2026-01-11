Rivers Crisis: God Is Supreme, Peace Will Return — Fubara Speaks Amid Impeachment Threat

Updated: Jan 11, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has declared that he remains calm in the face of political tensions rocking the state because he believes God is with him.

Fubara spoke on Sunday during an interdenominational church service held to commemorate the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day at St Cyprian’s Anglican Church in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Naija247News gathered that the church service was attended by top government officials, clergy, security personnel and residents who converged to pray for peace and stability in the state.

After prayers were offered for the governor and his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu, Fubara was invited to address the congregation. However, in a brief and symbolic move, the governor requested his deputy to step forward and speak on his behalf.

According to Naija247News, the governor, while making light remarks, told the congregation that the church service might turn out to be the last public function he and his deputy would attend together, drawing reactions from the audience.

Fubara used the moment to urge Rivers people to remain calm and law-abiding, assuring them that peace would return to the state despite the current political uncertainty.

Naija247News understands that the governor referenced comments he made earlier during a New Year dinner, where he likened political criticisms to noise made out of misunderstanding.

He explained that his silence in the midst of growing controversy should not be mistaken for weakness, stressing that his confidence comes from his faith in God.

The governor said many people do not understand why he refuses to shout or complain, noting that he possesses what he described as the supreme backing — God.

Fubara further reassured residents that peace remains his top priority, adding that the state would overcome its present challenges through divine intervention.

He appealed to citizens to remain relaxed and focused on unity, emphasising that Rivers State belongs to everyone and must not be allowed to slide into instability.

Meanwhile, Naija247News reports that the governor’s comments come days after members of the Rivers State House of Assembly initiated impeachment proceedings against him and his deputy.

On Thursday, 26 lawmakers of the assembly signed an impeachment notice accusing Fubara and Odu of gross misconduct.

According to Naija247News, the Speaker of the House, Martins Amaewhule, alleged that the governor and his deputy posed a threat to democratic governance in the state.

Amaewhule also accused Fubara of refusing to present the 2026 state budget in line with constitutional provisions, a claim that has further deepened the political rift in the state.