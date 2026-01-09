Rivers Councillorship Candidates Condemn Assembly Over Fubara Impeachment Move

Credibility Score: 85/100

The Coalition of Councillorship Candidates for Grassroots Governance in Rivers State has criticised the Rivers State House of Assembly for initiating impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Naija247news reports that the House of Assembly on Thursday commenced impeachment proceedings against the governor and his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu, accusing them of gross misconduct and unauthorised spending.

In a press statement issued in Port Harcourt and signed by the coalition’s chairman, Akwu Jonathan, the group described the impeachment process as lawless, morally bankrupt and politically reckless.

According to Naija247news, the coalition accused the lawmakers of abusing their constitutional powers in an attempt to subvert the will of the people amid the lingering political crisis in the state.

The group described the impeachment move as a calculated plot to hijack governance through what it termed legislative brigandage, adding that the action represents a betrayal of public trust.

The coalition argued that the Rivers State House of Assembly lacks the moral and political mandate to pursue the impeachment and called for an immediate halt to the process.

Naija247news understands that the group also issued a warning to the lawmakers, stating that it would initiate a comprehensive recall process against members of the Assembly if the impeachment proceedings continue.

“Should the Assembly proceed further down this unlawful path, the Coalition of Councillorship Candidates for Grassroots Governance will activate a comprehensive recall process against complicit members of the Rivers State House of Assembly across all constituencies,” the statement said.

The coalition further vowed to mobilise at the grassroots level, saying it was prepared to engage communities ward by ward, street by street, and across constituencies to reclaim what it described as the people’s mandate.

According to Naija247news, the group stressed that the ongoing political developments in Rivers State require restraint, dialogue and adherence to democratic principles, rather than actions that could further destabilise governance in the state.

The condemnation adds to growing opposition from various groups and stakeholders against the impeachment proceedings, as calls continue for political actors in Rivers State to prioritise peace, constitutional order and the collective interest of the people.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com