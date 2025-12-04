Rivers Assembly Unanimously Endorses President Tinubu for Second Term

The Rivers State House of Assembly has unanimously passed a motion endorsing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in office, citing his impactful leadership and recent interventions in the state’s affairs.

The motion, moved by House Leader Major Jack, was co-sponsored and signed by all 26 lawmakers. During the 37th legislative sitting on Wednesday, the Assembly highlighted several federal projects currently being executed in Rivers State under Tinubu’s administration as part of the justification for their endorsement.

Naija247News gathered that the lawmakers commended President Tinubu for his swift and stabilizing role during the state’s recent political crisis. They described his intervention as timely and fatherly, which helped restore peace and preserve democratic structures in the state.

They also praised his administration’s recognition of Rivers indigenes by appointing them to key federal positions. The Assembly said this has further strengthened the bond between the state and the federal government, while also energizing political stakeholders across party lines.

Naija247News understands that the motion received unanimous support from all members present, with no objections recorded. Speaker Martin Chike Amaewhule, who presided over the session, noted that Tinubu has demonstrated true leadership and a clear vision for national development under his Renewed Hope Agenda.

The lawmakers affirmed their commitment to mobilizing support for the President within Rivers State, promising to engage communities and grassroots leaders to sustain the administration’s development agenda. They emphasized that continuity in leadership is vital for consolidating progress and delivering long-term benefits to Nigerians.

Political analysts say the Assembly’s endorsement reflects growing support for Tinubu’s leadership in the South-South region and could influence political alignments ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The endorsement by the Rivers State Assembly comes amid other similar gestures from political groups and state institutions across the country, further signaling strong political momentum behind the President’s second-term bid.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.