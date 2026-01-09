Rivers Assembly Speaker Transmits Gross Misconduct Allegations to Gov. Fubara, Deputy

Credibility Score: 85/100

The Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule, has formally transmitted letters detailing allegations of gross misconduct against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his Deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu, following a petition submitted by 26 lawmakers.

The letters, titled “Notice of Allegations of Gross Misconduct,” were issued pursuant to Section 188 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and were dated January 8, 2026. They were personally signed by Amaewhule.

In the correspondence addressed to Governor Fubara, the Speaker disclosed that he had received a notice dated January 5, 2026, containing allegations of gross misconduct against the governor. According to Amaewhule, the notice was endorsed by 26 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, representing the constitutionally required two-thirds majority.

Amaewhule stated that the transmission of the notice was carried out in strict compliance with Sections 188 (1) and (2)of the Nigerian Constitution, which outline the procedure for impeachment of a governor or deputy governor.

“You are hereby requested to respond to the allegations of gross misconduct accordingly. In doing so, your attention is drawn to the provisions of Section 188 of the Constitution,” the Speaker wrote.

A similar letter conveying the allegations was also forwarded to the Deputy Governor, Prof. Ngozi Odu, in line with constitutional requirements.

The development marks a significant escalation in the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State, as the impeachment process against the governor formally enters its constitutional phase.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.