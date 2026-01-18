Rivers Assembly Rejects Court Order Halting Fubara Impeachment Process

Updated: Jan 18, 2026 Credibility: 85%

ASO ROCK, F.C.T Abuja, Nigeria, Jan. 17, 2026 (Naija247news) –

The Rivers State House of Assembly has dismissed an interim order of the state High Court seeking to halt the ongoing impeachment process against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu, insisting that the judiciary lacks the constitutional authority to intervene.

The High Court had on Friday issued an interim injunction restraining the Speaker of the House, Martin Amaewhule, and the Clerk of the Assembly from forwarding any communication to the Chief Judge of Rivers State in furtherance of the impeachment process.

The court also barred the Chief Judge, Justice Simeon Amadi, from taking any step toward constituting an investigative panel or acting on the impeachment proceedings pending the determination of the substantive suit.

Assembly Cites Constitution

Reacting to the development, the Assembly’s spokesperson, Enemi George, told journalists that the lawmakers were not bound by the order, arguing that the court lacked jurisdiction over impeachment matters.

“The House is not aware of any court order,” George said.

“However, if you read Section 188(10) of the 1999 Constitution, the court has no power to intervene in the impeachment process.”

He maintained that the Constitution explicitly shields impeachment proceedings against a governor from judicial interference, stressing that the Assembly would continue with its constitutional responsibilities.

Process ‘Will Not Be Affected’

George added that the impeachment process against the governor and his deputy remains unaffected, despite the court’s ruling.

According to him, the framers of the Constitution deliberately excluded impeachment proceedings from court review in order to preserve the doctrine of separation of powers between the legislature and the judiciary.

The political standoff deepens an already tense crisis in Rivers State, where the impeachment move has intensified divisions between the executive and the legislature.