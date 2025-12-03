Rivers assembly passes vote of confidence in Tinubu, asks president to seek second term

The Rivers State House of Assembly has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to seek re-election in 2027, following a resolution passed during its plenary session on Wednesday. The decision stemmed from a motion moved by House Leader Major Jack, representing Akuku-Toru I constituency, who commended the president for steering the nation in what he described as the right direction.

Jack urged the assembly to formally request Tinubu’s participation in the 2027 presidential race, citing his leadership qualities and consistent support for Rivers State. The motion received broad backing and was co-sponsored by no fewer than 15 lawmakers.

During deliberations, Gokana constituency representative Dumle Maol threw his weight behind the motion, noting that six individuals from his constituency had been appointed to federal positions under Tinubu’s administration. He said his constituents had mandated him to support the resolution, insisting that Tinubu deserved a second term.

Deputy House Leader Linda Somiari-Stewart also endorsed the motion, describing it as both timely and reflective of national aspirations for stability, freedom, and firm leadership.

Speaker Martins Amaewhule reinforced the assembly’s support for the president, stating that the lawmakers would not criticise the Tinubu administration but instead align with the federal government’s efforts to tackle insecurity. He emphasized the importance of cooperation and information-sharing in the fight against criminality and called for prayers for the president’s health and wisdom.

The resolution was adopted through a voice vote, formalizing the assembly’s appeal for Tinubu to contest in the 2027 election.

This development comes months after President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State on March 18, in response to escalating political tensions. The declaration was followed by the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu, and all members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for an initial six-month period.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.