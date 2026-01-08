Rivers Assembly Launches Impeachment Proceedings Against Gov Fubara, Deputy

Published: Jan 8, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

PORT HARCOURT, Jan. 8, 2026 (Naija247news) – The political crisis in Rivers State escalated sharply on Thursday as the House of Assembly formally initiated impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Oduh, citing allegations of gross misconduct and constitutional violations.

At a plenary session presided over by Speaker Martins Amaewhule, the Majority Leader, Major Jack, presented a notice of allegations against the governor. The notice, endorsed by 26 lawmakers, accuses Fubara of actions allegedly inconsistent with provisions of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria (as amended).

Amaewhule said the Assembly would serve the notice on the governor within seven days, in accordance with legislative and constitutional procedure, marking the formal commencement of the impeachment process.

In a related move, the Deputy Majority Leader, Linda Stewart, read a separate notice of allegations and gross misconduct against Deputy Governor Ngozi Oduh, effectively extending the impeachment proceedings to both the governor and his deputy.

Thursday’s development represents a new phase in the protracted power struggle between the executive arm and a majority bloc of the Rivers State legislature, a crisis that has repeatedly disrupted governance in the oil-producing state.

Under Nigeria’s constitution, the impeachment process requires the service of allegations on the affected officials, an opportunity for response, and the possible constitution of an investigative panel before any final vote on removal can be taken.

Developing story…

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.