Rivers APC Urges Chief Judge to Obey Court Order Amid Escalating Impeachment Tension

Updated: Jan 18, 2026 Credibility: 85%

The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has cautioned the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Simeon Amadi, against taking any step that could undermine an interim court injunction restraining him from acting on impeachment-related resolutions from the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The party’s warning comes amid rising political tension following the decision of the state legislature to initiate impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu. Naija247News gathered that the APC made its position known in a statement issued on Saturday in Port Harcourt by its Publicity Secretary, Darlington Nwauju.

The development follows a dramatic plenary session on Friday in which the Speaker of the House, Martin Amaewhule, directed Justice Amadi to constitute a seven-man panel to investigate allegations of misconduct against the governor and his deputy. The lawmakers justified their action by accusing the governor of treating the House with levity despite several appeals and interventions.

However, Naija247News understands that a Rivers State High Court sitting in Oyibo Local Government Area had earlier intervened in the matter. In an interim order delivered by Justice F. A. Fiberesima, the court restrained the Speaker, the Clerk of the House, and other principal officers from transmitting any correspondence or resolution to the Chief Judge relating to impeachment proceedings.

The court further barred Justice Amadi from receiving, considering, or acting on any request, resolution, or document from the House aimed at constituting an investigative panel for a period of seven days. The matter was adjourned to January 23, 2026, for the hearing of the motion on notice.

Reacting to the situation, the Rivers APC, with the backing of former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, described the lawmakers’ move as a “legislative coup d’état” that threatens the collective interest and survival of the party in the state. Nwauju expressed concern that legislators who had earlier pledged loyalty to the party and the President were now allegedly acting in ways capable of embarrassing the APC.

Naija247News gathered that the party acknowledged the constitutional powers of the legislature under Section 188 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) but argued that the interpretation of “gross misconduct” remains largely subjective and politically driven.

The APC warned that proceeding with the impeachment despite a subsisting court order could deepen internal divisions and damage the party’s standing in Rivers State. It therefore called on Justice Amadi to respect the interim injunction and urged the APC national leadership to activate internal disciplinary mechanisms to avert further crisis.