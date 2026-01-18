Rising Costs, Taxes Push Abuja Businesses to the Brink as Operators Demand Urgent Relief

Updated: Jan 18, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Small and medium-scale business owners across Abuja and its surrounding corridors have raised fresh concerns over worsening operating conditions, blaming soaring energy costs, insecurity, multiple taxation and policy inconsistencies for declining revenues and widespread business closures.

Naija247News gathered that the concerns were expressed in separate interviews with journalists on Sunday, as operators across key sectors lamented what they described as an increasingly hostile business environment that is eroding profitability and weakening investor confidence nationwide.

Godwin Achakpa, a business owner operating within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), said the combined effect of rising electricity tariffs, high fuel prices and logistics challenges had severely constrained productivity. According to him, many businesses now spend a disproportionate share of their income on energy alone, leaving little room for growth or reinvestment.

Mr Achakpa identified soaring inflation and persistent currency depreciation as major factors squeezing profit margins, noting that the rising cost of raw materials and services had forced several small enterprises to shut down operations. He added that access to affordable credit remained elusive, as commercial banks continued to impose high interest rates and stringent conditions on small business operators.

“Inconsistent government policies and regulatory bottlenecks have made long-term planning almost impossible,” he said, warning that policy uncertainty was discouraging expansion and innovation across the sector.

Naija247News understands that insecurity has also emerged as a major obstacle to business survival, particularly in peri-urban areas. Agnes Okoro, a business owner in the Karu/Nyanya axis, described frequent security threats as a disruption to commercial activities and local supply chains. She further decried the burden of multiple taxation, noting that despite official exemptions for small enterprises, many businesses still grapple with overlapping levies imposed by different authorities.

“The government must ensure that announced intervention programmes are not just headlines,” Ms Okoro said. “Funds should be accessible, transparently disbursed and free from political influence.”

Echoing these concerns, Alfred Moses of the Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME) warned that the current economic hardship was threatening the survival of MSMEs. He cited poor electricity supply, high inflation, exchange rate volatility and declining consumer purchasing power as factors driving up costs while shrinking sales volumes.

Naija247News reports that the President of the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), Emeka Obegolu, has called for policy consistency and private sector–friendly reforms to stabilise the economy in 2026. He described MSMEs as the backbone of Nigeria’s economy and cautioned that poorly managed reforms could trigger job losses and capital flight.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole, reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to supporting MSMEs through grants, low-interest loans and job creation incentives. Naija247News understands that stakeholders are now urging swift and effective implementation to prevent further economic fallout.