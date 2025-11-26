Menu
Richard Branson Announces Death of His Wife Joan at 80

By: Naija247news

Date:

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2025 (Naija247news/AP) – Joan Branson, the wife of British billionaire and Virgin Group founder Richard Branson, has died at the age of 80, the Associated Press reported Tuesday.

Richard Branson announced her passing on Instagram and LinkedIn, but did not disclose further details.

“Heartbroken to share that Joan, my wife and partner for 50 years, has passed away,” he wrote. “She was the most wonderful mum and grandmum our kids and grandkids could have ever wished for. She was my best friend, my rock, my guiding light, my world.”

Branson, founder of Virgin Atlantic, Virgin Galactic, and Virgin Orbit, met Joan in 1976 at The Manor, a recording studio in Oxfordshire, he previously wrote in a 2020 blog post. He described her as a “down-to-earth Scottish lady” who was never charmed by his usual flamboyant antics.

He recalled visiting the antique shop where she worked—one that specialised in old signs and painted tin adverts—slowly gathering the courage to speak to her. “Over the next few weeks, my visits to Joan amassed me an impressive collection of old hand-painted tin signs,” he wrote.

The couple married and had three children: Holly, Sam, and Clare Sarah, the latter of whom died shortly after birth in 1979.

 

 

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Imo Government Unveils Massive Rural Development Plan After Key EXCO Approvals
