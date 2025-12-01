Ribadu: Abducted Niger schoolchildren are doing fine — they’ll return soon

National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu has given fresh assurances that the pupils and staff abducted from St. Mary’s Private Catholic Primary and Secondary School in Papiri, Agwarra LGA of Niger State are in good health and will soon be reunited with their families. The tragic incident occurred on November 21 when armed men invaded the school and abducted 315 persons, including 303 students and 12 teachers. The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Niger State later confirmed that 50 of the abducted students had escaped captivity.

During a solidarity visit to Bishop Bulus Yohanna of the Kontagora Catholic Diocese, Ribadu conveyed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s concern over the attack, stressing that government takes full responsibility for the protection of citizens. He noted that the president halted his scheduled trip to focus on the situation and ensure swift action.

Ribadu described the moment as painful for both families and the nation, but reaffirmed government’s determination to end criminal activities terrorising communities. He declared that Nigeria has reached a turning point, emphasizing that security agencies will intensify operations and that criminals will no longer be allowed to sow fear and division.

He further disclosed that Nigeria is receiving strong backing from global partners in the fight against terrorism and banditry. According to him, countries including the United States, France, the United Kingdom and others are collaborating with Nigeria to curb the wave of insecurity that has persisted for nearly two decades.

Bishop Yohanna expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for the prompt response and presented detailed reports of the incident to the NSA before both men proceeded into a closed-door session lasting approximately 30 minutes.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.