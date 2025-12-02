REWIND: In 2018, Kemi Adeosun blocked $17m dubious payment to Malami’s lawyers

In 2018, former finance minister Kemi Adeosun declined to approve a controversial $16.9 million payment to two lawyers engaged by then–attorney-general Abubakar Malami for the recovery of $321 million looted by the late military ruler, Sani Abacha.

The payment dispute surfaced after TheCable reported that the ministry of justice had pushed for the release of the legal fees even though the repatriation process was already nearing completion. Adeosun refused, raising concerns about the necessity and legitimacy of the engagement.

The backstory traces to 2016, when Malami hired Oladipo Okpeseyi and Temitope Isaac Adebayo, both former lawyers to the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), a party where Malami once served as legal adviser. This decision raised eyebrows because the Abacha assets had already been recovered and frozen in 2013 under the Goodluck Jonathan administration. The delay in repatriation began only after the Abacha family filed a lawsuit in 2015.

Between 2013 and 2014, the federal government enlisted Swiss lawyers Enrico Monfrini and Christian Luscher to secure the funds from Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. Nigeria paid four percent of the Luxembourg recoveries as professional fees, in addition to roughly $6.8 million already paid to Monfrini for the Liechtenstein process. With all payments settled, Malami’s expected task upon assuming office in 2015 was to finalise a memorandum of understanding with Swiss authorities to ensure proper use of the funds.

Concerns deepened in December 2017 after reports questioned Malami’s decision to bring in new lawyers. A counter-narrative later claimed Monfrini had demanded an additional 20 percent to finish the job, prompting Malami to seek alternatives. But Monfrini denied this allegation in an email to TheCable in April 2018, insisting he had completed all necessary work and that hiring new lawyers was entirely unnecessary.

Despite the objections, the $16.9 million legal fee was ultimately paid out under controversial circumstances.

Adeosun later resigned as finance minister in September 2018 after becoming embroiled in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate scandal.

