“Rewarding a Disputed Election Is Morally Wrong — Atiku Rejects Ambassadorial Nomination for Ex-INEC Chair”

Let me state this with absolute clarity: under no circumstance would I, as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, nominate the immediate past INEC Chairman for an ambassadorial position.

Such a move raises profound ethical and institutional concerns. It risks creating the impression of a political reward rather than a decision grounded in merit. It would project the wrong optics for any administration committed to transparency, accountability, and democratic renewal.

More importantly, it sends a dangerous message to the current leadership of INEC — that the management of an election, no matter how disputed or controversial, could ultimately be compensated with high political appointments. This is unacceptable. Electoral umpires must not only be impartial, they must be seen to be impartial during and after their service.

For an individual who presided over one of the most contentious elections in our history to become a beneficiary of the administration that emerged from it is morally indefensible. It undermines public trust, weakens institutional credibility, and erodes the very foundation on which our democracy must stand.

Nigeria needs to restore confidence in its electoral processes, not deepen existing doubts. Rewarding an electoral umpire in this manner would take us backwards, not forward. My commitment is to reforms that strengthen democracy, protect the integrity of our institutions, and uphold the highest standards of public ethics

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.