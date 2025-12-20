“Rev Ezekiel Dachomo’s Children Denied University Over Nigeria’s Christian Genocide Advocacy”

PLATEAU STATE – Rev. Ezekiel Dachomo, Regional Chairman of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) for Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, has raised concerns that his children are being systematically denied admission into Nigerian universities because of his outspoken advocacy against the killing of Christians in Nigeria.

In a statement on Friday, Rev. Dachomo lamented that despite his children meeting all academic requirements, they have faced repeated rejections, particularly from northern institutions. He attributed the discrimination to his public stance on the systemic killings of Christians by bandits and terrorists, especially in Plateau State communities.

Describing the treatment of his children as “pathetic,” the cleric appealed to authorities not to punish them for his activism, stressing that they are innocent and do not deserve unfair treatment.

According to Rev. Dachomo, the issue arises during the admission screening process when officials notice the surname “Dachomo.” “Once they see the name Dachomo, the application is allegedly set aside or quietly dropped,” he said.

He added that this pattern has occurred on more than three occasions and is targeted, noting that the repeated rejections are not coincidental. “My children have applied to different institutions over time, but the outcome has often been rejection without clear reasons. The pattern has repeated itself mostly in northern institutions, and this is not a mere coincidence. My children are being targeted because of my name,” he said.

Rev. Dachomo said the situation has caused significant emotional distress to his family, particularly his children, who have no involvement in his activism or public statements. He appealed to the government and educational institutions to ensure that his children are not penalised for his beliefs or advocacy.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.