Resign as FCT minister to face Rivers politics, APC scribe tells Wike

Published: Jan 5, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

ABUJA, Jan. 6, 2026 (Naija247news) – The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru, has responded sharply to Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike, calling on him to resign from his ministerial position and concentrate on what Basiru described as Wike’s obsession with Rivers State politics.

Basiru’s rebuttal

Basiru, in a statement personally signed on Monday, insisted that Wike lacks the authority to interfere in the affairs of the APC, highlighting that the minister is not a member of the party. “My advice to him is that he should resign as Minister and face his obsession with Rivers politics,” Basiru said. He added that, contrary to Wike’s impression, his mandate as national secretary allows him to oversee APC affairs nationwide, not just in Osun State.

He further dismissed claims linking him to alleged interest in Rivers State allocations of N600 billion, calling the allegations baseless and inconsistent with his personal record of service. “I take strong exceptions to his allusion that I am interested in the N600 billion allocations of Rivers State. My records of service are those of integrity and commitment to service. I am not an opportunist and I have never shied away from taking principled positions on any matter,” he said.

Context of the feud

The tensions emerged following Wike’s visit to Oyigbo Local Government Area in Rivers State on Monday, where he warned Basiru to refrain from meddling in the state’s politics. Wike stated: “Let me warn those who come to Rivers State… take this message to your National Secretary, leave Rivers State alone… Please don’t take our support for Mr President for granted.”

Basiru, a former member of Nigeria’s House of Representatives and a seasoned party operative, insisted that Wike’s warnings were veiled threats and that his political experience prepared him to withstand intimidation. He also cautioned the South-South Chairman of the APC, Victor Giadom, against making derogatory remarks about Rivers Governor Siminalayi Fubara or any other governor, stressing that party officials must remain neutral in internal disputes.

Party authority and integrity

Basiru emphasised his role as the head of the APC National Secretariat, asserting that Wike has no locus to comment on his activities or party affairs until he formally joins the APC. “I am the National Secretary of APC and I don’t see any basis for him to be making comments about my activities either in Rivers State or in any part of Nigeria,” he said.

The APC scribe also highlighted his record as a young Nigerian who actively opposed military dictatorship, stating that his integrity and principled positions cannot be undermined by threats or political pressure.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.