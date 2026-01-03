Resident Doctors Declares Nationwide Strike from January 12 as Talks with Government Collapse

Nigeria’s healthcare sector is bracing for fresh disruptions as the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) formally announced plans to commence an indefinite nationwide strike on January 12, 2026. The decision, communicated through an update shared on X and signed by NARD President, Dr. Mohammad Suleiman, follows what the association described as months of unfulfilled commitments and stalled negotiations with the federal government.

Naija247News gathered that the resident doctors, who form a critical backbone of Nigeria’s public health system, stated that healthcare services across public facilities will only resume after the government fully implements nine key demands. These demands include the reinstatement of five suspended doctors in Lokoja, settlement of outstanding promotion and salary arrears, implementation of professional and specialist allowances, and clarity on entry-level and skipping structures.

The association also called for the resolution of delayed salaries for house officers, issuance of pay advisories, streamlined membership certification processes by the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria (NPMCN), as well as the activation of locum and work-hours regulation committees. Naija247News understands that NARD has directed all chapter presidents to convene congresses, hold press briefings, and embark on centre-based protests from January 12 to 16.

In its statement, the association lamented that repeated diplomatic engagements with authorities had failed to yield meaningful results. “Industrial action remains a last resort when those responsible for governance ignore the realities of our members’ suffering,” NARD stated, adding that the federal government’s inaction since the signing of a memorandum of understanding in November 2025 had left the association with limited options.

Naija247News reports that the looming strike is expected to significantly affect thousands of patients across the country, particularly in tertiary and teaching hospitals where resident doctors constitute the majority of clinical staff. Health analysts warn that prolonged industrial action could stretch the already fragile system, exacerbating delays in surgeries, emergencies and specialist care.

The association said the national leadership had provided a one-week window for mobilisation, media engagement and official notifications to security agencies and hospital authorities ahead of the strike. NARD, which suspended its last industrial action just over a month ago, insists that only concrete implementation of agreed reforms will avert the looming shutdown.

As January 12 approaches, Naija247News gathered that both the federal authorities and the doctors’ union remain locked in a tense standoff, with anxious patients hoping that last-minute dialogue might still prevent a total collapse of services in public hospitals nationwide.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.