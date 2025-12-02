Reps to vote on constitution amendment bills December 9

The House of Representatives has fixed December 9 and 10 for voting on the long-awaited constitution amendment bills, marking a crucial phase in Nigeria’s ongoing governance reform efforts. Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, who also chairs the Constitution Review Committee, disclosed the new schedule during Tuesday’s plenary session.

According to Kalu, lawmakers will begin debating the proposed amendments on Wednesday and Thursday before proceeding to the final vote. The exercise was initially slated for October 14 but was later postponed to allow for wider consultation and committee harmonisation.

The constitution alteration bills span key national concerns, including electoral and judicial reforms, inclusive governance, national security and state policing, devolution of powers, strengthening of public institutions, traditional leadership roles, fiscal restructuring, citizenship and indigenisation, fundamental human rights, and full autonomy for local governments.

Under Sections 9(2) and 9(3) of the 1999 Constitution, at least 24 state assemblies, representing two-thirds of all states must endorse the amendments before they can scale through. Persistent calls for restructuring and the decentralisation of federal powers have fuelled demands for these reforms, with many Nigerians seeking stronger state and local government control.

The last constitutional amendment, which took place in 2023 under former President Muhammadu Buhari, saw 16 bills signed into law. Those alterations granted financial autonomy to state legislatures and judiciaries and moved railways, prisons and electricity from the exclusive legislative list to the concurrent list.

As the green chamber prepares for another decisive vote, analysts are closely watching the process, especially following the controversial approval of the Rivers State emergency rule earlier in the year. That decision, passed via voice vote despite constitutional requirements for a confirmable two-thirds majority, raised concerns about legislative transparency and adherence to due process.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.