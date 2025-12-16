Reps Summon Dangote Refinery, NMDPRA to Resolve Downstream Tensions

Abuja, Dec. 15, 2025 (Naija247news) – The House of Representatives’ Joint Committee on Petroleum Resources has summoned Dangote Refinery and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to address mounting tensions in the country’s downstream petroleum sector.

Chairman of the committee, Ikenga Ugochinyere, said the emergency meeting in Abuja on Monday was convened to prevent disputes from undermining the fragile stability recently achieved in fuel supply and pricing.

“The key issue is the renewed tension arising from concerns and allegations raised by Alhaji Aliko Dangote against the NMDPRA,” Ugochinyere stated.

He stressed that the committee must act swiftly to ensure sustainable solutions in Nigeria’s post-subsidy petroleum era, saying: “We are guarding hard-won stability; sustainable solutions require identifying critical issues, hence our invitation to Dangote and the NMDPRA leadership.”

The petitions reviewed by the committee reportedly cover the issuance of import licences and whether domestic refineries, including Dangote’s 650,000-barrel-per-day Lagos facility, can meet Nigeria’s daily petroleum demand.

Ugochinyere assured that all outstanding matters would be thoroughly examined when refining and regulatory stakeholders appear before the committee

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.