Reps Move to Avert Crisis, Meet Dangote Refinery and PENGASSAN Over Labour Dispute

In a decisive move to safeguard critical national investments, the House of Representatives has resolved to mediate the escalating labour dispute between the management of Dangote Refinery and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN).

Naija247news reports that the resolution was passed during plenary on Tuesday following the adoption of a motion co-sponsored by Hon. Ado Doguwa (APC, Kano) and Hon. Abdussamad Dasuki (PDP, Sokoto). The lawmakers stressed the importance of proactive engagement to prevent disruptions at the multi-billion-dollar facility, which is central to Nigeria’s economic diversification and energy security.

According to Naija247news, the motion emphasized that any threat to operations at the Dangote Refinery could have far-reaching consequences not only on national revenue but also on employment, downstream operations, and the general stability of the oil and gas sector.

Naija247news understands that the planned interface will involve leadership of the House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) and Labour, who are expected to meet separately with officials of Dangote Industries Limited and PENGASSAN in a bid to resolve all contentious issues amicably.

The lawmakers noted that Dangote Refinery, which recently commenced phased operations, is one of the largest single-train refineries in the world with a capacity to refine 650,000 barrels of crude oil per day. Any disruption, they warned, could derail ongoing efforts to end Nigeria’s reliance on imported petroleum products.

Naija247news gathered that the core of the dispute reportedly revolves around unionisation and labour welfare concerns raised by PENGASSAN, which claims that the refinery’s management has failed to fully comply with labour laws regarding staff representation and working conditions.

“The House must rise to its responsibility by preventing a situation that could scare away local and foreign investors in the energy sector,” Doguwa said while leading debate on the motion.

Dasuki added that legislative diplomacy remains crucial in resolving industrial conflicts, especially in strategic national assets like the Dangote Refinery.

Naija247news understands that the mediation process is expected to begin immediately, with reports to be submitted to the House within a stipulated timeframe for further legislative action.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.