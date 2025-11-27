Reps Demand Urgent Diplomatic Action to Rescue Goodluck Jonathan From Coup-Hit Guinea-Bissau

The House of Representatives has called on the Federal Government to activate every available diplomatic channel to ensure the immediate and safe return of former President Goodluck Jonathan, who remains stranded in Guinea-Bissau following the sudden military coup in the West African nation.

The resolution came after House Leader Julius Ihonvbere raised a motion of urgent public importance, alerting lawmakers that Jonathan — who was in Bissau as part of an election monitoring mission — has been unable to leave the country due to the military takeover, border closure, and suspension of all flight operations.

Ihonvbere reminded the chamber that the former Nigerian leader has served the continent with distinction, monitoring elections across Africa on behalf of regional and international bodies, and therefore deserves swift government intervention.

Minority Leader Kingsley Chinda backed the motion but emphasized that while Jonathan’s safety is critical, the government must also prioritize equal protection for all Nigerians abroad, especially in conflict or crisis zones.

The House unanimously adopted the motion and urged the Federal Government to intensify diplomatic engagementswith Guinea-Bissau’s authorities, ECOWAS, and international partners to secure Jonathan’s safe evacuation without delay.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.