Reps constitution review panel to meet party leaders on Monday

Naija247news reports that the House of Representatives Committee on Constitution Review is set to hold a high-level consultation meeting with leaders of all registered political parties on Monday, as part of its ongoing efforts to amend the 1999 Constitution.

According to Naija247news, this engagement is a strategic initiative to ensure that the constitution amendment process is participatory and reflective of the collective aspirations of Nigerians.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Akin Rotimi, spokesperson of the House of Representatives, confirmed the meeting and described it as a crucial step in the Committee’s broad-based stakeholder consultations.

“It is a key component of the committee’s outreach to critical stakeholders to ensure that the amendment process reflects the voices and aspirations of Nigerians,” the statement read.

Naija247news gathered that the meeting will involve national chairmen, national secretaries, and national women leaders of political parties, who are expected to present their views on pressing constitutional matters.

Naija247news understands that the scheduled discussions will cover wide-ranging issues including special seats for women in legislature, judicial reforms, electoral process improvements, the introduction of independent candidacy, local government autonomy, state policing, human rights protection, and justice system reforms.

Rotimi emphasized that the event offers a platform for political parties to actively participate, make inputs, and share perspectives on key national issues that affect governance and democratic growth.

Benjamin Kalu, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and Chairman of the Constitution Review Committee, underscored the importance of this engagement, noting that the role of political parties is fundamental to shaping credible constitutional amendments.

“Political parties remain the engine room of our democracy, and their active participation in this consultation is vital to achieving constitutional amendments that are inclusive, credible, and reflective of the collective aspirations of Nigerians,” Kalu stated.

Naija247news reports that a summarised compendium of bills currently under consideration by the committee has been made publicly accessible via the official constitution review website: [www.hccr.gov.ng](http://www.hccr.gov.ng).

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.