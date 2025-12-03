Reps ask FG to name sponsors of terrorism, banditry

The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Government to identify and publicly expose the financiers of terrorism, banditry and kidnapping across Nigeria. The call followed the adoption of a comprehensive security debate report during Wednesday’s plenary, reflecting growing national concern over escalating attacks and widespread school abductions.

In its resolution, the lawmakers insisted that all individuals and entities funding violent crimes must be named, sanctioned and prosecuted without delay. They stressed the need for terrorism-related trials to be open, transparent and fast-tracked to restore public confidence in the justice system.

The chamber also demanded the establishment of a special court dedicated to handling cases of terrorism, banditry and kidnapping, noting that swift justice is critical to reversing the country’s worsening insecurity. It further recommended stronger penalties for arms trafficking and illegal weapons possession, urging strict enforcement to choke the flow of arms feeding criminal networks.

The legislators proposed the creation of a truth, justice and reconciliation commission to address the root causes of extremist, communal and religiously driven violence. According to the House, implementing this mechanism would support long-term peacebuilding across affected communities.

More than 40 security recommendations contained in the report are expected to be forwarded to the Senate for concurrence before being transmitted to President Bola Tinubu, security agencies, state governments and other relevant bodies for immediate action.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.