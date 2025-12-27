Repeal, Re-Enactment of 2024 and 2025 Budgets Will Improve Transparency, Efficiency — Rep Agbese

ABUJA, Dec. 26, 2025 (Naija247news) — Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Rep. Philip Agbese, says the repeal and re-enactment of the 2024 and 2025 Appropriation Acts is intended to enhance transparency, streamline implementation, and align Nigeria’s budgeting process with global standards.

Speaking at a news conference in Abuja on Friday, Agbese said the move will strengthen accountability, reduce oversight complexity and ensure a more predictable fiscal environment for government agencies.

“Basically, it is to align the nation’s budgeting system with global and international best practices. It is also to ensure transparency and accountability at all levels and to lessen the burden of oversight during implementation,” he stated.

Agbese explained that the decision will help usher in a single national budget cycle after March 31, 2026, describing it as a key step toward smoother execution of capital projects and improved cash flow management by the executive arm.

He commended the House Committee on Appropriations led by Rep. Abubakar Bichi for expediting work on the re-enactment bill forwarded by President Bola Tinubu, enabling its passage before the Christmas and New Year break.

The lawmaker noted that running multiple budgets simultaneously had contributed to fiscal confusion, scattered project financing and low capital performance in recent years. He said the abysmal performance of the 2025 capital budget was directly linked to overlapping budget cycles.

“When there is a single funding system, it becomes easier to manage cash flow and ensure timely releases,” Agbese said, adding that all outstanding capital obligations from previous years are expected to be fully cleared by March 31, 2026, eliminating rollovers and abandoned projects.

Agbese hailed President Tinubu for backing fiscal reforms and praised the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning for developing a framework that reflects economic realities across sectors.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the House to public finance reforms aimed at strengthening budget discipline, improving service delivery, and restoring public confidence in the national appropriations process. (NAN)

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.