Technology & Innovation

Repackaged iPhones: Nigerians Fume Over iPhone XR Devices Being Sold as iPhone 17 Pro Max

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

15, October 2025/Naija 247news

The internet is abuzz with controversy surrounding the sale of iPhone XR devices repackaged to look like iPhone 17 Pro Max models. An entrepreneur, Blord, has been at the center of the storm, offering the repackaged devices for ₦450,000. The move has sparked outrage and disgust among Nigerians, with many taking to social media to express their disappointment and frustration.

A Case of Deceit?

The device in question appears to be an iPhone XR with its exterior casing, screen, battery, and other visible components upgraded to mimic the latest iPhone design. Many have condemned the practice, calling it deceitful and shameful. “It’s like using an old engine with a new body,” one user quipped. Others have described the trend as a “poverty mentality and lack of self-contentment,” arguing that people are buying these repackaged iPhones to impress others and show off their wealth.

Price Disparity Raises Eyebrows

Further fueling the controversy is the significant price difference between Blord’s offering and a version allegedly shipped from China. While Blord is selling the device for ₦450,000, the China-shipped version goes for ₦280,000. This has led many to accuse Blord of price gouging and taking advantage of unsuspecting customers.

Calls for Apple to Intervene

Some users are calling on Apple to take decisive action against those involved in this practice, labeling it “pure criminality” and “a crime.” They argue that the company has a responsibility to protect its brand and customers from such scams.

Consumer Caution Advised

In light of this controversy, consumers are advised to exercise caution when purchasing electronic devices, especially high-end products like iPhones. It’s essential to buy from authorized dealers and verify the device’s authenticity before making a purchase. This will help avoid falling prey to scammers and ensure a genuine product.

The iPhone XR to 17 Pro Max saga highlights the lengths people will go to show off their social status and the need for consumers to be vigilant when making purchases. As the debate rages on, one thing is clear: Nigerians will not tolerate deceitful practices, and businesses must prioritize transparency and honesty in their dealings.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor's Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

