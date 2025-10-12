Menu
Search
Subscribe
National Politics

“Renowned Labour Activist Abiodun Aremu Dies After Road Accident in Ogun State”

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

By Naija247news Staff Writer

Renowned activist and Secretary of the Joint Action Front (JAF) — the umbrella body for Nigeria’s pro-labour civil society organizations — Comrade Abiodun Aremu, has passed away.

Although details surrounding his death remain sketchy as of press time, early reports indicate that Aremu was knocked down by a vehicle while crossing the road to his residence in Ota, Ogun State, around 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Witnesses said he was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors battled to resuscitate him with oxygen, but he was later confirmed dead.

According to family and associates, burial arrangements have been scheduled for Monday morning, in line with Islamic rites.

Aremu was a respected voice in Nigeria’s labour and human rights movement, known for his consistent advocacy for workers’ welfare, good governance, and social justice. As Secretary of JAF, he played a key coordinating role during the 2012 anti-fuel subsidy protests and other major civil society actions demanding transparency and accountability in governance.

Tributes have begun to pour in from across the labour and civil rights community, describing Aremu as “a fearless patriot and voice for the oppressed.”

His death marks a significant loss for Nigeria’s civic movement, which has relied on his decades-long activism and organizational leadership in pro-democracy struggles dating back to the 1990s.

Naija247news will continue to update this story as more details emerge

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
“We’ve Addressed 90% of ASUU’s Demands,” FG Insists, Urges Union to End Strike
Next article
Abiodun Aremu: The Unbroken Voice of Nigeria’s Labour Struggle
Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Ekiti Government Cancels N1.8bn Road Contract, Boosts Water and Health Projects

Samuel Gbenga Salau Samuel Gbenga Salau -
The Ekiti State Government has terminated the N1.8 billion...

“We Are Renewing Our Appeal for October 10 as Ken Saro-Wiwa Day” — Ogoni leaders

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Ogoni leaders, environmental activists, and community advocates have renewed...

“The State Has Not Drawn a Single Kobo from the Loan” — Abia Chief Liaison Officer Slams Deputy Speaker Kalu

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
ABIA — The political rift between Abia State Governor...

NAFDAC Stresses Clinical Trials as Key to Full Approval of Herbal Medicines

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Ekiti Government Cancels N1.8bn Road Contract, Boosts Water and Health Projects

State Politics (Lagos, Kano, Rivers, Oyo, etc.) 0
The Ekiti State Government has terminated the N1.8 billion...

“We Are Renewing Our Appeal for October 10 as Ken Saro-Wiwa Day” — Ogoni leaders

National Politics 0
Ogoni leaders, environmental activists, and community advocates have renewed...

“The State Has Not Drawn a Single Kobo from the Loan” — Abia Chief Liaison Officer Slams Deputy Speaker Kalu

State Politics (Lagos, Kano, Rivers, Oyo, etc.) 0
ABIA — The political rift between Abia State Governor...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria