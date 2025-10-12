“Renowned Labour Activist Abiodun Aremu Dies After Road Accident in Ogun State”

By Naija247news Staff Writer

Renowned activist and Secretary of the Joint Action Front (JAF) — the umbrella body for Nigeria’s pro-labour civil society organizations — Comrade Abiodun Aremu, has passed away.

Although details surrounding his death remain sketchy as of press time, early reports indicate that Aremu was knocked down by a vehicle while crossing the road to his residence in Ota, Ogun State, around 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Witnesses said he was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors battled to resuscitate him with oxygen, but he was later confirmed dead.

According to family and associates, burial arrangements have been scheduled for Monday morning, in line with Islamic rites.

Aremu was a respected voice in Nigeria’s labour and human rights movement, known for his consistent advocacy for workers’ welfare, good governance, and social justice. As Secretary of JAF, he played a key coordinating role during the 2012 anti-fuel subsidy protests and other major civil society actions demanding transparency and accountability in governance.

Tributes have begun to pour in from across the labour and civil rights community, describing Aremu as “a fearless patriot and voice for the oppressed.”

His death marks a significant loss for Nigeria’s civic movement, which has relied on his decades-long activism and organizational leadership in pro-democracy struggles dating back to the 1990s.

Naija247news will continue to update this story as more details emerge

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.