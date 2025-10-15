Reno Omokri, ex-Texas mayor spar over claims of Christian genocide in Nigeria

Tensions flared in Nigeria’s capital on Tuesday as Mike Arnold, a former mayor of Blanco, Texas, and founder of Africa Arise International, declared that the violence and displacement affecting Christian communities in northern and central Nigeria amounts to genocide.

Presenting findings from over five years of field research, Arnold stated that his conclusion is based on extensive investigations, including multiple visits to violence-hit areas such as Bokkos, Jos, Gwoza, Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Abuja.

“I have seen the evidence firsthand,” Arnold said during a press briefing in Abuja, where he was joined by former presidential aide Reno Omokri and Jama’at Nasril Islam (JNI) Secretary-General, Khalid Aliyu.

He emphasized that his mission was independently funded and not supported by the U.S. government, although he maintained regular contact with top American officials, including Senator Ted Cruz and Congressman Chip Roy.

Arnold alleged that Nigeria has descended from peace in 2010 into chaos by 2014 due to political manipulation, foreign interference, and radical Islamic violence.

According to him, foreign fighters from Libya and the Sahel infiltrated Nigeria after the 2011 Arab Spring, joining forces with Boko Haram and ISWAP in what he described as a “calculated campaign of radical Islamic conquest.”

“More than four million Nigerians have been displaced, the majority of them Christians,” he said, rejecting the “farmer-herder clashes” narrative as a “cynical euphemism” that masks the systematic nature of the violence.

“This is not grazing conflict. It is systematic terror. Calling it anything else is like referring to Bosnia’s ethnic cleansing as a neighborhood spat,” Arnold stated.

He further claimed that radical ideology, illicit mining, and political manipulation are the key drivers of the crisis, with illegal mining costing Nigeria an estimated $9 billion annually, 10 percent of which allegedly funds violence and corruption.

Citing the UN Genocide Convention, Arnold argued that Nigeria’s situation meets the legal criteria for genocide.

“This is a current, calculated, and long-running genocide targeting Christian communities and religious minorities,” he warned, calling on both Nigerian leaders and the international community to act.

Despite Arnold’s grim assessment, Reno Omokri dismissed the genocide claim as misleading and lacking factual basis.

“A genocide requires deliberate state policy targeting an ethnic or religious group. There’s no such policy in Nigeria,” Omokri argued.

He challenged Senator Cruz to name any Nigerian officials allegedly supporting Boko Haram or religious persecution.

“If he has evidence, he should name and shame them. But he doesn’t,” Omokri said, while pointing to data from the Global Terrorism Index that shows terrorism-related deaths in Nigeria dropped from 7,512 in 2015 to 565 in 2024.

Omokri also criticized the role of U.S. foreign policy, particularly under former President Barack Obama, for contributing to the rise of Boko Haram.

“Obama-era policies destabilized the region and emboldened extremists. We’re cleaning up the mess,” he stated.

Echoing Omokri’s stance, JNI’s Secretary-General, Khalid Aliyu, called Arnold’s claims “baseless” and “strange.”

“It is dangerous to turn criminal activity into a religious or ethnic narrative. This only deepens the divisions we’re trying to heal,” Aliyu warned.

He urged observers to resist generalizations that risk inflaming national tensions, stating that such rhetoric may carry a “sinister motive” aimed at worsening Nigeria’s fragile peace.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Senate has responded to growing international concern by forming a 12-member ad hoc committee to draft a comprehensive position paper on alleged religious persecution in the country.

President Bola Tinubu had earlier dismissed claims of a Christian genocide in Nigeria as unfounded, reaffirming the country’s foundation of religious harmony and national unity.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.